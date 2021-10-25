A commission tasked with redrawing the Frederick County Council’s district lines finalized a proposal on Monday that would shift the Libertytown and Unionville voting precincts.
The precincts, home to 4,430 voters in the eastern part of the county, and currently part of council District 2, would become part of District 5, which includes much of the northern part of the county. These voters — roughly 1.6 percent of the county’s electorate — would leave a district represented on the council by Steve McKay (R) and join one overseen by Michael Blue, also a Republican.
Residents in and around Libertytown and Unionville have much in common with communities in parts of District 5, more so than with areas in District 2 in some cases, McKay said. The councilman, who hasn’t officially announced plans to run for re-election, said it would hurt to lose the reliably red precincts, but added he would support the proposal if it came to the council.
McKay won his district in 2018 with 57 percent of the District 5 vote total, according to the State Board of Elections. Blue amassed 64 percent of his district’s tally. A Republican also represented both districts on the county’s inaugural council, which was formed in 2014 after the county’s shift to a charter form of government.
The county’s commission — separate from those at the state level tasked with redrawing Maryland’s legislative and congressional districts — comprises of three Republican and three Democratic members, named to the council by the parties’ respective State Central Committees, and three unaffiliated members.
“If we look across the state and then look across the nation, redistricting efforts are often highly contentious and combative activities,” chair James Racheff (D) said during the commission’s meeting Monday. “There was not a hint of that among any members on this commission at any time.”
The commission was indeed cordial in each of its meetings since first assembling in June. A handful of informal redistricting plans from commission members never gained real traction, and in the end, the body stuck with a proposal from the county’s Board of Elections that was initially adopted in September.
In addition to Racheff, the commission’s members are Bud Otis, Kyle Bostian, Ryan Yamagata, Blaine Young Jr., Dylan Diggs, John Distel, Flor De Maria Garay and Mark Jafari.
The commission is only responsible for assessing the districts that five of seven County Council members represent. The other two council members are at-large.
The commission is scheduled to present its plan to the County Council on Nov. 9. The council will then host a public hearing Nov. 30, and Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said the body will vote on the new district lines by year’s end.
