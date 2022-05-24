Frederick County’s state and federal rental assistance is projected to be gone by the fall, which could leave the county’s low-income renters with as much as $5 million in rent debt, a county official said Tuesday.
There was no exact estimate of how many households that would include.
The county has a chance at getting more money, but it’s not clear how long it would last.
As of Tuesday, nearly 3,200 households in the county were behind on rent by an average of $3,000, according to the National Equity Atlas.
If the average debt amount is consistent, nearly 1,800 households could be behind on rent by the time the county spends the remainder of its state and federal assistance.
Frederick County received more than $16 million in state and federal rental assistance to provide up to 18 months of rent support to low-income households behind on rent, legal fees and utilities dating to March 2020, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Monica Bearden said during a County Council meeting.
Eligible renters have suffered direct or indirect impacts from the pandemic, Bearden said.
The threshold to qualify for help is very broad, though, and could include personal illness, the death of someone who is a wage earner in a household, the loss of child care or an inability to pay for child care, she said.
The county has spent roughly three-quarters of its state and federal funding. Bearden said the $4 million remaining will only cover a few months of assistance.
The projected need in the county totals $9.5 million, which could leave a shortfall of more than $5 million, according to the National Equity Atlas.
“Once the emergency rental assistance funding is exhausted, we’re going to have tenants evicted for failure to pay rent,” Bearden said.
Bearden said she is also concerned about landlords choosing not to renew leases or selling their rental properties to capitalize on a currently lucrative housing market.
She has already heard from people with month-to-month leases that their rent is being jacked up.
Some renters might have no way to recover from their debt. Renters who pay with credit might have crippling credit card debt.
Others had to spend their savings or retirement assets, leaving them with nothing to fall back on, Bearden said.
Reallocated federal assistance is one of three “big-ticket items” the county is seeking to prevent the projected shortfall, she said.
The federal government pulled back unused rental assistance from counties to reallocate it to areas that need it most. Frederick County first learned about this chance late last week and will be able to apply for it beginning in June, Bearden said.
Frederick County set aside $3.5 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act — which Congress passed to help states and communities recover from the pandemic — in anticipation of a need for rental assistance. Bearden said this might be used to combat the shortfall.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, D, said in a phone interview Tuesday that she received a verbal commitment from Kenneth Holt, secretary for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, that the county would receive $3 million in rental assistance if it could demonstrate the need for it.
“I don’t feel that I can speak for the state, because I didn’t speak to them directly myself. But I do feel confident in the county executive’s relationship with [Holt], and I feel confident that if we can demonstrate the need, that they will improve their contribution to our rental assistance program,” Bearden said.
The state granted $180,000 to the county in the last round of rental assistance earlier this year, Bearden said. The county requested $3 million.
The county, though, might need to be closer to running out of rental assistance money before the state will send the funds, Gardner said.
Multiple county departments oversaw the COVID-19 Emergency Recovery Rental Assistance program in partnership with Maryland Legal Aid, Maryland Court Help and The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs — a local nonprofit that was focused on eviction prevention before the pandemic.
The Religious Coalition, which was responsible for working directly with renters, has processed between $500,000 and more than $1 million in rental assistance each month since 2020, equal to the organization’s annual pre-COVID operating budget.
As of Tuesday, the organization had granted roughly $10 million in rental assistance to more than 1,400 households, Nick Brown, executive director of the Religious Coalition, said in a phone interview.
Fewer people are behind on rent compared with the last time Bearden gave an update to the County Council in August. But the local need for rent help is still pressing.
With state and federal assistance drying up, Brown said he is concerned about an increase in adult and family homelessness and about people being unable to afford to continue living in the county.
“There’s going to be a natural exodus of folks who want to live here who just simply cannot,” he said. “There are quite a few concerns about the fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.