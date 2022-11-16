Residents of the west side of Frederick supported one of two possible locations for a library branch during a meeting with Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner at Hillcrest Elementary School on Wednesday.
But the option that most people said they prefer could take years longer to build, Gardner said.
The community meeting was a chance for people to share their visions for the library with Gardner. County officials also held a community meeting about plans for a west side library in May.
Gardner sat on a stage at the front of the room and those in attendance were invited to speak at a microphone for up to three minutes.
Most of the people who spoke during the meeting, and all of the parents with school-age children, said they want the county to construct the library at Westside Regional Park, behind Butterfly Ridge Elementary School. The other option is a large building on Himes Avenue that the county purchased last year, known as the Prospect Center.
Westside Regional Park and the Prospect Center are 0.8 miles from each other, according to the county’s geographic information systems.
“A public library plays an important role in supporting education and literacy,” said Alicia Bonilla, a mother and preschool teacher who also works with Centro Hispano de Frederick. “I would like the library to be built in an accessible area where children can feel safe and comfortable. ... I strongly believe that the best option right now is the Westside Park.”
The new library will serve the communities that live along and near the Golden Mile (U.S. 40) and Ballenger Creek, Gardner said. Frederick’s existing branch, the C. Burr Artz Public Library, is downtown, making it difficult to get to for families who live on the west side and don’t have a car.
Compared with the Prospect Center, a library at Westside Regional Park would be easier and safer for children to walk to and it would be an ideal gathering space for the community, residents said.
A library branch at Westside Regional Park could take up to five years to complete, Gardner said. If the Frederick city government contributed $3.6 million to help the county pay for the construction of a new building and parking lot, the library could be open sooner, she said.
Without the city’s funding, the county could build the library at Westside Regional Park and, while it’s being built, have a temporary “pop-up library” at Prospect Center, Gardner said.
If the county builds the library at the Prospect Center, it could be open in 2025, Gardner said.
The Prospect Center is a 209,000-square-foot facility the county purchased last year after leasing it for a mass COVID-19 vaccination site. Gardner planned for the building to be used for more than just the library, including relocating county offices and the 911 call center, and building a senior center.
A library at Westside Regional Park would be one-third of a mile from Hillcrest Elementary School and one-tenth of a mile from Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, according to the county.
The Prospect Center is little more than half a mile from Hillcrest Elementary School and 0.82 miles from Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.
There are 1,021 homes within a half mile of Westside Regional Park site and 1,563 within a half mile of the Prospect Center, according to the county.
A few residents of the Hillcrest area said during the meeting that the county should build the library at the Prospect Center, considering the county already owns a building there that could house the library and provide plenty of parking.
In a series of recent Facebook posts, the Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment (RISE) Coalition of Western Maryland called on people to advocate for the county to build the library at Westside Regional Park by 2025.
In its posts, the coalition wrote that this location would be in walking distance for more people than the Prospect Center and it would be next to other community resources, including Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, Sophie and Madigan’s Playground, and a community center.
The Frederick Board of Aldermen voted in May to add $7.5 million to the city’s budget for a community center in Westside Regional Park, said Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak.
In its posts, RISE wrote that Gardner would be making a final decision on where and when the library would be built.
But, Gardner will not be the one to determine where the library will be. That decision will fall to the next county executive, who is expected to take office in December.
Gardner included money for designing a library at the Prospect Center in the county’s capital projects budget for the fiscal year that began July 1, but the county has not made a decision about where the branch will be.
Once a decision is made, it will be important for the children who will be using the library to see people like them working there, said Yewande Oladeinde, president of Nigerians in Frederick and the chair of the county’s Immigrant Affairs Commission.
“Immigrant and minority organizations that make up the overwhelming majority of the demographic that resides in this area should be prioritized for the contracting dollars and also hired,” Oladeinde said.
