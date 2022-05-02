Residents of the west side of Frederick on Monday renewed their calls for a library branch in their community, especially for children.
They shared their thoughts with Frederick County officials during a town hall meeting about the county’s plans to build a branch in that part of the city. Residents emphasized that they want the branch to be in walking distance from schools and homes, so children can easily access it.
There are two potential locations for the new library branch. One is at 800 Oak St., along Himes Avenue. It’s a 209,000-square-foot facility the county purchased last year after leasing it for a mass COVID-19 vaccination site. It would be used for more than just the library.
City aldermen, though, have expressed reservations about changing the zoning to allow a library at that site.
The second location is a 3.24-acre site owned by the city of Frederick along Contender Way, near Butterfly Ridge Elementary School.
Residents on Monday said the city’s only existing downtown library branch is not convenient from the west side, which is home to some primarily Spanish-speaking and low-income communities that have felt excluded from county government processes, including where their library branch will end up.
County Executive Jan Gardner, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and James Kelly, the director of Frederick County Public Libraries, hosted the town hall meeting at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School to clear up confusion about where the library could be and what programs could be offered.
People who spoke during the meeting said a west side library branch would be a much-needed community gathering space, where people could access resources at a centralized location. They said it could hold English as a Second Language classes, legal workshops, family events and book clubs.
The branch should be located somewhere that children can walk to or ride to on a bus without parents fearing for their safety, said Jazmin Di Cola, a city resident and candidate for the District 3 seat on the County Council.
County officials have said they hope to use the Himes Avenue facility to accelerate large projects, including constructing a library branch by 2025.
“I think it’s an opportunity we should seize,” Gardner said during the town hall meeting.
A library at the Himes Avenue property could be completed in about two years, and the existing facility would require remodeling to accommodate a new branch, Gardner said.
A branch at the Contender Way site could take more than six years to complete and would require significantly more work, such as adding water and sewer lines and establishing a plan for stormwater management.
Moreover, Gardner said, the Himes Avenue site is on 26 acres of county land and would include substantial on-site parking, while the Contender Way site would have limited parking available.
And hundreds more homes are within a half-mile of the Himes Avenue site than the Contender Way option, she added.
The Contender Way site is within a quarter-mile of both Hillcrest Elementary and Butterfly Ridge Elementary, while the Himes Avenue site is more than a half mile away from each. County officials have said that a free bus service would bring residents to the Himes Avenue location, in addition to existing transit services in the area.
Frederick County Public Library branches require a 4- to 5-acre site donated by a developer or municipality, then the county conducts a feasibility study to determine whether the location will work for a new branch, Gardner said.
The county has never purchased a new property for a library branch, she said.
The city Board of Aldermen would need to approve rezoning the Himes Avenue property to allow for a library branch to be built there.
All five current aldermen signed a letter in October that said the county was hasty and not transparent in its move to buy the property.
In the letter, which Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said at the time that he supported, city officials asked the County Council to delay its vote for the county to purchase the Himes Avenue property. The council voted 5-2 in favor of the acquisition.
City officials, though, were not available to attend the town hall meeting because they had a meeting of their own at the same time, which Gardner said she was not aware of before scheduling the town hall.
“I apologize to them for that,” Gardner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.