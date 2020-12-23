Frederick County Council has confirmed seven county residents to the compensation review commission, a group charged with making recommendations about the salaries of both the county executive and County Council members.
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) makes $95,000 annually in her role, which is on the lower end of county executives statewide. Council members, who are part-time legislators, make $22,500 annually—also lower when compared to counties with the closest population counts in Maryland.
Gardner and all seven council members picked their top seven candidates of 15 applicants. Staff then tallied up the seven highest vote-getters. Here is a brief primer on the seven members selected during a Tuesday night meeting.
Ysela Bravo
Bravo ran in the Maryland House of Delegates’ District 4 race in 2018, but she—along with fellow Democrats Lois Jarman and Darrin Smith—lost that race to current Republican Dels. Dan Cox, Barrie Ciliberti and Jesse Pippy.
She focused on issues like the opioid addiction crisis and bridging the divide between liberals and conservatives in her campaign.
Lisa Bromfield
Somewhat of a newcomer in local government, Bromfield is a local musician who has been involved in rallies and marches this year calling for racial equity and social justice.
She also has been involved in local musical events that have raised funds for African American Resources, Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society and I Believe in Me, Inc., a local nonprofit that has held numerous food drives this year and serves area children who are underprivileged.
Jack Dale
Dale is a prominent name to anyone with historical knowledge of the county’s public school system. That’s because he served as the Frederick County Public Schools superintendent from 1996-2004.
He left Frederick County Public Schools to serve as superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia in 2004. He retired in 2013.
Harry Lashley
Lashley is a former Brunswick city councilman who grew up in northern New Jersey.
He now serves as a federal aviation specialist, a job he has held for nearly two decades, according to his LinkedIn page.
Connie Palmer
Palmer is heavily involved in the county’s agricultural community. Last year, she was named the Ag Advocate of the Year at The Great Frederick Fair.
At the fair, she helps inform attendees about ag education programs and also serves on the county’s Farm Bureau and Association of Agricultural Fairs and Shows.
Joshua Pederson
Pederson is involved in multiple county government and private sector boards and commissions and has worked in the nonprofit sector for more than two decades.
He is the former CEO of the United Way of Frederick County, a member of the Ausherman Family Foundation’s Board of Trustees and the county’s Health Care Coalition, among other boards.
Dean Rose
Rose ran for the county’s Board of Education this year and made it to the general election, but he finished last out of six candidates for three open seats on the board.
He recently served as chairman of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Frederick County and has coached basketball at Urbana and Oakdale high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.