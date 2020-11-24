It was about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and County Executive Jan Gardner (D), Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum and a mini army of division directors had just described how much of $45 million in CARES Act funding had been budgeted or spent.
A lot of information was presented, but Harcum reminded the County Council it could have been even lengthier.
“Here in about 45 minutes, we’ve talked about $45 million,” Harcum said—about $1 million per minute.
In actuality, Gardner and division directors presented numerous budget numbers and information about county programs for which the CARES funding was used.
Monica Bearden, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer who oversees the Citizens Services Division, Health Services Division and multiple others, said area nonprofits and charities have been hard at work housing the homeless and offering food distribution, among other needs.
About $7.24 million has been allocated for community support, including utility assistance, homeless services and childcare grants, according to a staff budget report. Bearden said about 40-50 people who are homeless are being housed in hotels thanks to COVID funding.
Nearly $5.6 million has been allocated to small businesses, full-time farmers and restaurants and bars. Helen Propheter, director of the Office of Economic Development, said her staff focused on hitting “mom and pop shops” with coronavirus relief funds.
“We received emails from businesses all the time saying, ‘I was getting ready to close my business, I was crying. And then I got an email from the county saying I was getting money,’” Propheter said.
County officials have also taken steps to stockpile personal protective equipment (PPE), including outfitting a 8,500-square-foot facility.
Director of Emergency Management Jack Markey commended partners in the Division of Fire and Rescue Services and other departments in helping to store that PPE along with determining dozens of food distribution sites countywide.
So far, roughly $5.5 million has been budgeted for PPE out of a $9.4 million total for public health—which includes contact tracing and testing supplies.
County Finance Director Lori Depies also highlighted some of the health costs, especially as potential vaccine candidates are distributed in the coming months.
Depies said about $45,000 is budgeted for a fridge and freezer for vaccine storage at Frederick Health Hospital and $90,000 for an additional testing machine to handle capacity.
Earlier this week, Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) office announced additional rental eviction prevention grants. None of the money was allocated to Frederick County.
County Councilman Steve McKay (R) asked Harcum why this occurred. Harcum said county officials could not prove need with hard data about rental assistance for the second round of rental assistance funding — and they were then informed jurisdictions could only apply in the third round if they were assisted in the second round of funding.
“We were caught pretty much off-guard ... We didn’t get off the list because we missed the opportunity. We got left off the list because the rules were changing and we didn’t have an opportunity to [apply],” Harcum said.
