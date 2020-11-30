More than a year after the Carroll County commissioners voted to split from Frederick County and create their own board to protect the Monocacy River, 11 people have been picked to serve on Frederick County's new board.
Council members are expected to vote on County Executive Jan Gardner's recommendations Tuesday. They passed a bill to establish the Sustainable Monocacy Commission in January.
The commission consists of two property owners next to the Monocacy, two property owners not next to the river, one member of the local agricultural community, three members with relevant science knowledge, one at-large community member and non-voting members from the city of Frederick and County Council.
Its goals include making recommendations to local government officials about protecting the water quality and health of the river, which winds from northwestern Carroll County and down through Frederick County before merging with the Potomac River near Dickerson.
Board members also would make recommendations based on the Frederick County-approved Monocacy Scenic River Management Plan. The council passed that plan in April 2019 in a 6-0 vote, which eventually led to the Carroll County commissioners splitting from Frederick County in September 2019.
County Councilman Jerry Donald (D) is currently slated to be the County Council liaison to the Sustainable Monocacy Commission as a non-voting member.
Donald said he was interested in serving, citing his past legislation on waterbody buffers with Councilman Kai Hagen (D) and overall passion for clean water issues, even before he began work as a council member.
He said both Carroll and Frederick county officials will need to make land use decisions along the river, and he wasn't too worried about potential conflict between the two boards.
"In life, you can only deal with what’s in your span of control ... I hope Carroll County would do its best to keep the river clean," he said about those possible conflicts.
Hagen, a strong supporter of the county's River Plan who is also interested in environmental issues, said he was never formally asked if he wanted to serve on the board, but he was fine with Donald serving.
Both he and Donald didn't have objections to any of the other appointed members. Hagen said Carroll County continues to do its part to protect the river.
Part of the legislation council members passed in January requires the Sustainable Monocacy Board to meet with the Carroll County River Board "annually or as needed and agreed upon by the two boards." Hagen hopes both boards keep the lines of communication open.
"Am I concerned about the fact that a not insignificant part of the water that flows along the Monocacy and through the city of Frederick, and used as a drinking water source, is outside of the direct control of Frederick County? Sure," Hagen said. "[But] you hope Carroll County makes responsible decisions."
Some of the appointees
Andrew Celmer, who graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in geography in 1974, grew up on a chicken farm near Essex.
That experience, the degree, along with his experience with stormwater management thanks to work on construction sites in Montgomery County, are just some reasons he applied to join the Sustainable Monocacy Commission.
Getting landowners to buy into protecting the river will be one obstacle moving forward, the Monrovia area resident said. But he noted Frederick County's River Plan measures are voluntary.
"The main challenge ... [is] convincing people to install some of the measures, stream buffers and things like that, because it’s all voluntary," Celmer said. "So if people don’t want to do it, it’s not going to happen."
The topics of personal property rights and supporting measures protecting the Monocacy River's health were what divided people either in support or against the plan for several years.
Bill Allen, a Jefferson resident who owns a 250-acre farm in Thurmont, said it will be important to highlight programs that incentivize landowners and farmers to protect the Monocacy, like stream-banked fencing, cover crops, no-till agriculture and nutrient management practices. Those should be more favorable than enforcement measures, Allen said.
Allen would be the agricultural representative on the board. His mom also owned a dairy farm along the Monocacy, so he appreciates the importance of the river and its history in Frederick County, he said.
"I think it’s a tremendous asset we have in Frederick County for a multitude of reasons, and I think it’s important we all make an effort that make [good] practices that contribute to the health of the Monocacy," Allen said.
