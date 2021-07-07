Frederick County Councilman Kai Hagen issued an apology Wednesday to the officer and driver involved in a traffic stop that began a weeklong feud between the councilman and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
The apology came as part of a statement Hagen (D) published to his council Facebook page that included a description of the traffic stop from the councilman’s point of view and his explanation for why he acted the way he did.
“I would like to offer my sincere apology to both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle for pulling up across the road and addressing either of them, however briefly and politely,” Hagen said in the statement, “especially because even briefly and politely doesn’t remove the possibility of contributing to or causing a problem.”
Hagen continued, “I have come to fully appreciate that it was a mistake to pull up directly across the road, and a mistake to speak to the deputy (all the more so when nothing appeared to be wrong).”
Jenkins (R) wasn’t swayed by the apology. He said the councilman still doesn’t understand the danger his actions posed to the deputy and to the driver, adding that the sincerity of the apology will be up to the deputy’s interpretation. The sheriff declined to identify the deputy.
“I mean, what does he want me to do?” Hagen said, adding that he addressed both the deputy and the driver in his apology.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said the apology was appropriate and a “step in the right direction,” but she doesn’t see it bridging the gap between the two political opposites.
“It’s unfortunate that it came to this,” Keegan-Ayer said.
Hagen’s statement comes one week after Hagen and the sheriff feuded on local radio about the incident, during which a sheriff’s deputy on June 20 pulled over a Black motorist for a tag violation.
Jenkins first mentioned the incident publicly during an interview on WFMD radio. He claimed Hagen endangered the deputy and the driver by involving himself in the stop in the area of U.S. 15 and Catoctin Furnace Road.
“For the Sheriff to respond to this incident is reasonable,” Hagen said in the statement. “But the nature of his response was not.”
Hagen said the sheriff’s response amounted to an opportunistic attack on him that was both personal and political.
The councilman said it “seemed reasonable” to check in on the traffic stop given that the driver was Black, though he didn’t notice anything “untoward” happening between the deputy and the driver when he and his wife decided to check in.
Once the driver told Hagen he was OK, the councilman left, and the deputy issued two warnings to the driver.
Hagen said instances of police violence toward Black people across the nation in recent years contributed to his decision to check in at the traffic stop.
Further, Hagen said, Jenkins’ denial of systemic racism in law enforcement units across the country, including his own, sprung to mind.
Jenkins is open about his view that systemic racism doesn’t exist in law enforcement. The sheriff stated that belief on the radio show and later affirmed it to the News-Post.
But Hagen has pointed out that Jenkins issued an apology, and his agency reached a $125,000 settlement after a Hispanic woman accused the sheriff’s office of racial profiling and wrongful detention following a traffic stop.
Hagen said he doesn’t believe the local sheriff’s department is racist, but he wanted to make it known that someone else was present for the traffic stop.
Jenkins emailed county leadership calling for Hagen’s resignation from the council following the incident.
Hagen, a 2022 county executive candidate, said he won’t resign.
(7) comments
Kai is guilty of trying too hard to do the Right thing. There’s nothing wrong with trying to end profiling of Black drivers by the Police, which BTW, has happened frequently all over the Country. There is nothing wrong with trying to keep wildlife from dying from ingesting deflated balloons. There’s nothing wrong with wanting everyone to enjoy the freedom and blessings of living in America. Kai just has to learn to make the changes he’d like to see less directly, more patiently, through education and Legislation. Granted, that way is painfully slow and frustrating. Call Kai a do-gooder, a tree-hugger, a pain in the arse if you will, but his motives are honorable. Not everyone can say that.
If Hagan will vote to set up a County Police Department if elected, I will vote for him. He should make that a campaign issue because Frederick County doesn't need a Sheriff to patrol the Mexican border.
Oh I think we should strive for at least 160 comments on this article....FREE PUBLICITY is FREE PUBLICITY.....
I need to earn my paycheck...that's what Kai and I agreed on...so people comment please....
LOL.......Tomorrow I may say more but tonight I'm just going to LOL...and work up a business plan...
Silly Comment from Trumpkins:
“ Trumpkins (R) wasn’t swayed by the apology. He said the councilman still doesn’t understand the danger his actions posed to the deputy and to the driver, adding that the sincerity of the apology will be up to the deputy’s interpretation.”
It’s only Trumpkins’s opinion that Sly Kye doesn’t understand.
And regardless, it’s a moot point at this juncture. What matters is that it doesn’t happen again.
Apologized as he should have. I'm glad he recognized that while he thought it was a positive thing to do, he actually put many different people in danger.
