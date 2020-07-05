Two Frederick County Council members have taken another crack at combatting climate change issues—but instead of legislation, they’ve opted to draft a resolution.
Councilman Kai Hagen (D) and Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) introduced the resolution, which sets the following goals for “climate emergency mobilization efforts”:
- Reducing county-wide greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030
- Reduce those emissions 100 percent by 2050
- Create methods to draw down carbon from the atmosphere
To do that, the resolution would establish a “Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup” comprised of members from more than a dozen organizations and community stakeholders. The group would, once established, need to present a “status report” to the council within six months and a final report within a year, laying out “legislative, administrative and community recommendations” to achieve the aforementioned goals.
Both Hagen and Fitzwater workshopped the idea with council members earlier this year, where dozens testified in support.
Hagen hopes—given the resolution is passed by the majority of the council—the workgroup will be working by September. He understands a lot of people are slated to be part of that, but believes the quality and expertise of people listed would ensure those conversations are productive, and lead to good recommendations.
“If the commitment to address the problem is sincere, and real and deep … then people will benefit from that information, and make it more than just feel-good measures,” he said.
But some of his colleagues are leaning toward voting against the resolution. Councilman Phil Dacey (R) said calling the climate change crisis an emergency was “alarmist.”
Dacey said the coronavirus pandemic is more of an immediate emergency than the issues laid in Hagen and Fitzwater’s resolution. He added that some of the goals, including lowering emissions 50 percent by 2030, were difficult.
For example, Dacey said that most cars would have to be electric by then, and that would be difficult to achieve.
“We’re not going to get rid of the gas stations in 10 years,” Dacey said. “We will get there, and the market is going to drive it … but that’s a pretty dramatic goal.”
But Fitzwater said recent weather events, carbon emissions and other data show the county needs to take a comprehensive approach to combatting climate change. She added county officials have done some good work, but it’s better to look at every aspect of climate change—from agriculture to forests to water quality, just some of the issues the workgroup will review.
“Any one of us could go do our own research and pick a policy,” Fitzwater said of introducing specific bills versus a resolution. “But if we do that and introduce it, we’re doing it kind of in a vacuum, we’re not doing it in the context of the entire picture.”
Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), like Dacey, said he was leaning on voting “no” on the resolution. But he added he would keep an open mind through further discussions and the public hearing.
Blue said county officials have done a great job of combatting climate change, whether through a solar array at the county landfill or electric buses for transportation. He added climate change is a serious issue, but wasn’t sure a resolution was needed.
He also conceded the resolution might have enough votes to pass, even without his vote.
“I don’t fault Jessica and Kai for being passionate,” Blue said. “I’m just not going through the door for them. I’ll open the door, but I’m just not going through the door with them [at this point].”
The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and final vote on the resolution in the coming weeks.
