County Councilman Kai Hagen is stepping down from his post as executive director of Envision Frederick.
Hagen (D) founded the organization, which focuses on local land use and environmental issues among other topics, according to a news release. He helped create expert speaker series on those subjects, and grew the organization on social media—including a Facebook page with nearly 3,000 members.
Hagen will be replaced by Linda Norris-Waldt, a former Frederick News-Post reporter and county government employee, among other roles. She starts Jan. 1.
"Kai leaves the organization in a strong position because he continually championed the importance of engaged citizens," Elizabeth Bauer, chair of the Envision Frederick County Board of Directors, said in a statement. "The board is extremely grateful for all that Kai has brought to Frederick County through his role as a public servant and his leadership in Envision Frederick County."

