Roughly a handful of residents supported a proposal by County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) to create a volunteer group to advocate for immigrants’ needs countywide during a County Council public hearing Tuesday, despite amendments a council meeting last week.
Fitzwater’s bill, which would establish a body called the Commission on Immigrant Affairs, was tweaked by council members last week after lengthy debate. One amendment specified the commission could only make recommendations related to county government issues: not the sheriff’s office, the state’s attorney’s office, Board of Education or other county, state or federal agencies.
The commission would consist of up to 17 members, many of whom would be from the immigrant community from different areas.
Yewande Oladeinde, president of the Nigerians in Frederick Association, represented several organizations at Tuesday’s meeting including hers.
Like a couple other immigrants who testified to council members Tuesday, Oladeinde thanked Fitzwater and Councilman Kai Hagen (D) for standing up for the county’s immigrant community during the council meeting the previous week.
But she and others were upset the council decided to limit the scope of the commission.
“As immigrants, we are resilient and we know how to make lemonade out of lemons,” Oladeinde said of the bill. “Even with the amendments, we are supportive of this commission and believe it is a step forward.”
Another amendment on Fitzwater’s bill states the commission must present a status report two years after its first meeting to the county executive and County Council, with recommendations and other relevant information. Commission members would have eight weeks to respond to requests from the county executive or council members, and then the council would have to vote whether the commission should continue meeting, or dissolve.
Residents were more supportive of this change Tuesday.
Council members will vote on whether to approve the commission at a future meeting.
