A bill that started out as “tuneup legislation” for impact fees, and was vetoed by County Executive Jan Gardner after an amendment, cannot be re-introduced until a new County Council term, the county attorney said Monday.
The legislation in question was introduced earlier this year by Councilman Jerry Donald (D) on behalf of Gardner, and if passed, would have accomplished two primary goals. One was offering monetary credit for developers who donate land for public school sites. The second would have prevented developers from essentially paying twice for the same impact fees, if building permits expire and land is transferred between developers, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
Impact fees are paid by developers countywide to help fund growing public school and library systems.
Donald’s bill was amended by County Councilman Phil Dacey (R), which resulted in an interesting legislative pathway. Dacey wanted to increase the size of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) exempt from impact fees from 800 to 1,000 square feet. That amendment, and overall bill, passed in a 4-3 vote.
Gardner (D) vetoed the bill, her first one as county executive. No council member budged, meaning the veto held on an override vote. The county charter requires five votes to do so.
Because of Robert’s Rules of Order, Donald or any other council member cannot now introduce the same bill, County Attorney Bryon Black said.
Black said because the county charter or council’s rules of procedure do not delineate when a bill can be re-introduced, Robert’s Rules becomes the guide. Robert’s Rules state a bill cannot be re-introduced in the same session of a governing body, so Black interpreted that to mean a four-year term of the County Council.
“Session” in Robert’s Rules describes that even though there are multiple meetings in a term, the overall session is the time period a governing body is seated — like the 116th U.S. Congress, which started Jan. 3, 2019.
“In the case of a permanent society, whose by-laws provide for regular meetings every week, month, or year, for example, each meeting constitutes a separate session of the society, which session, however, can be prolonged by adjourning to another day,” the rules read, in part.
The current County Council term ends in late 2022, weeks from Election Day in early November.
Donald was disappointed to learn about the quirk in legislative procedure, since there were positive aspects in the bill council members and Gardner agreed with — like the above two changes to help developers.
Council members could decide to update their rules and procedures to allow for the re-introduction of bills during the same term, Black said.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said her main concern with doing that is council members could abuse the rule change, re-introducing the same bill knowing similar amendments would be attached, leading to the same vote.
Or, council members could keep re-introducing legislation, in an effort to “break down” colleagues and get them to pass a bill, she added.
Keegan-Ayer hasn’t discussed changing the rules and procedures with the entire council, but said Donald could split the bill up to advance some changes, in order to re-introduce it this term.
She did indicate she was open to change.
“I am very hesitant to change our rules … because I see things can be abused, things can be twisted, things can be changed around, and it’s not beneficial for the council as a whole to get their work done,” Keegan-Ayer said. “But if it’s the will of the majority of the council, that’s fine. We will go ahead and change it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.