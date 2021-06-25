Frederick’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services will have a more efficient review process if the County Council passes a series of recently proposed county code amendments.
“Anything that’s going to benefit [fire and rescue services] is going to benefit the citizens of Frederick County,” amendment sponsor Michael Blue (R) said.
The county’s 25 independent volunteer fire and rescue departments are subject, under county code, to periodic performance reviews, or accreditations, that ensure each is meeting minimum local, state and fire and rescue service standards.
The reviews don’t measure the effectiveness of a department’s emergency response, division Chief Tom Coe said. Rather, they track administrative function.
The proposed adjustments wouldn't change the departments' response to emergencies, Coe added.
To pass accreditation, each department must have 10 volunteer firefighters who meet department and county code requirements and who live within a specified distance of the firehouse — a detail that Coe said is unnecessary and that Blue said is outdated. For urban stations, that distance is five miles; six miles for suburban stations and eight miles for rural stations.
One proposed amendment would do away with the distance requirement, making it easier for individual departments to better document for accreditation how many active responders they have.
"Due to traffic congestion and the distance that members live from the station a number of our fire/rescue stations are not able to use a home response model and rely on volunteers who stand-by in the station for the next call for service," a county document on the proposal states. "This transition makes the current requirement for a member to live within a specified distance from the station out of date."
Volunteer firefighters work at their own discretion, Coe said, unlike career firefighters, who work scheduled shifts.
Another amendment would make accreditation review a biennial process rather than an annual one.
Annual reviews aren’t needed because an individual station’s makeup doesn’t change much from year to year, Coe said, so increased time between checks would make accreditation more effective.
The chief can require a review any time he has reason to believe a department may not be meeting minimum standards.
Coe, who is responsible for ensuring the reviews happen, said accreditation is key for identifying ways the departments can improve services they provide to their respective communities.
Council will take up the proposal in the weeks ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.