Frederick County Council members have begun their annual process of working with County Executive Jan Gardner to set a legislative package of recommendations for the county’s two state senators and six delegates.
Joy Schaefer, the county’s government affairs director, told County Council members Tuesday that Gardner sent a letter asking about 80 nonprofits, civic organizations and other groups what bills or policies they want to see passed by the Frederick County delegation in 2021.
Gardner sets the package, and then County Council members vote on it later this year.
A town hall is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., where Gardner will take public comment from community members and organizations about what to include in that legislative package.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) asked for Schaefer and Gardner to include the letters and policies from citizens that don’t make it into the final package.
“They may not be the right idea for that particular session,” Fitzwater said. “But it still might be good information for us to see what interest is out there.”
Schaefer said those positions and letters make it into the final package, along with the proposed legislation and policies. Gardner and her administration don’t always take a position based on information they have available, but the information is included, she added.
Councilman Kai Hagen (D) asked if the list of community organizations, nonprofits and other groups the County Executive has has grown in recent years. Schaefer said the current list of 80 grew by about half a dozen groups since last year.
The legislative package is scheduled to be finalized the last week of November, a meeting with the delegation is scheduled for Nov. 18 at noon and public hearing before that body about the package is scheduled for Dec. 5.
I'd like to see a funding bill for schools be introduced. Eliminate the state (and thus local) income tax deductions/credits people get for having children and put the revenue towards the public school system including improved financial education for the students to better prepare them for life after they graduate.
Education is great but passing legislation to eliminate tax deductions for children is not likely to happen. .Perhaps a sales tax solely for education would happen, try it and see. Either way you could eliminate property and/or income taxes for the purpose of education.
