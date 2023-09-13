Annapolis Opens 2020
Buy Now

The House of Delegates during the Maryland General Assembly’s opening day in 2020.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

With the Maryland General Assembly session set to begin Jan. 10, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s office is gathering input from community groups and local government entities on what they hope the state delegation for Frederick County should accomplish in 2024.

Fitzwater aims to present the county’s priorities to the county’s state senators and delegates by mid-November, county Legislative Director Victoria Venable said during a County Council workshop on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription