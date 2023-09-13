With the Maryland General Assembly session set to begin Jan. 10, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s office is gathering input from community groups and local government entities on what they hope the state delegation for Frederick County should accomplish in 2024.
Fitzwater aims to present the county’s priorities to the county’s state senators and delegates by mid-November, county Legislative Director Victoria Venable said during a County Council workshop on Tuesday.
Officials say the earlier the county delivers its 2024 legislative priorities to the state delegation, the better the chances for those ideas to inform the bills that become law.
Fitzwater’s office originally asked the County Council to submit its list of legislative priorities by Oct. 2. However, several council members on Tuesday expressed doubts about their ability to meet that deadline.
Council President Brad Young on Wednesday said the deadline would be pushed to Oct. 10 to allow for a discussion on Sept. 26 and a public hearing on Oct. 3.
“I think we will be able to get it accomplished,” Young said in a phone interview with the News-Post. “If the rest of the council has their ideas ready, we’ll be able to get them out there.”
Young declined to comment on what the council’s priorities could include because he did not want to speak on behalf of his colleagues.
Councilmembers Kavonté Duckett, M.C. Keegan-Ayer and Mason Carter could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
State Sen. Karen Lewis Young, a Democrat, wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Wednesday that she has already submitted nine bills for drafting and that she plans to submit more in October.
“I am sure that we will all do our best to work on the County’s priorities,” Lewis Young wrote. “It would be nice to start these conversations a month or two earlier. Early submissions receive early hearings which allows more time to work out problems.”
State Del. Jesse Pippy, a Republican who chairs the Frederick County delegation, said in a phone interview on Thursday that Fitzwater’s plan gives “somewhat adequate time to work the bills.”
“I will give an asterisk to that and say that generally, the sooner the better,” Pippy said. The last day to drop a bill at the state level is Feb. 9.
According to Venable, Fitzwater’s office launched a legislative listening tour with the county government’s divisions and departments in mid-April, shortly after the 2023 General Assembly session adjourned.
During the listening tour, each division and department within the county government had an opportunity to host Fitzwater’s office for conversations about how state laws affect their day-to-day operations.
On Wednesday, Venable said Fitzwater’s office also solicited proposals from leaders of the county’s incorporated municipalities and cities during their monthly meeting in July.
The call for municipalities and cities to send their proposals to the county remains open.
Later in July, Venable said, the county sent a letter to over 150 organizations that work closely with local governments, including county boards and commissions, asking them to submit recommendations for the state delegation.
The deadline for those groups to give input is Sept. 22, but Venable said some have been granted a revised deadline to better fit with their meeting schedules.
After holding a town hall meeting on the county’s 2024 priorities for the state delegation, Fitzwater will incorporate feedback from her constituents into her draft legislative package before passing it to the County Council for approval around the end of October.
The state delegation plans to host a public hearing on the county’s final 2024 legislative package at Winchester Hall in December.
According to Pippy, the time for that public hearing is still being decided.
Venable said on Tuesday that the 2024 legislative package could address issues specific to Frederick County, as well as statewide concerns.
Vivian Laxton, a spokeswoman for Fitzwater’s office, declined on Wednesday to share details of Fitzwater’s legislative priorities. She said key initiatives would be unveiled next month.
