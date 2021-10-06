Ownership and maintenance for a part of Irishtown Road that has belong to the county since 1989 is now the responsibility of the town of Emmitsburg.
The town is in charge of road maintenance, repair and snow removal moving forward, according to county documents.
The road is located in the northern part of Emmitsburg and runs to the Pennsylvania state line. The portion changing hands begins at North Seton Avenue and ends at the northern edge of a development property known as Brookfield, according to county documents.
The town will also coordinate road improvements related to the development.
