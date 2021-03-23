Frederick County Council spent roughly an hour Tuesday debating a familiar, historically controversial topic: school construction fees.
The fees, paid by developers who want to build homes in areas where schools are already crowded, have been discussed by council members since charter government began in 2014.
County Councilman Steve McKay (R) is lead sponsor on the current legislation, which he argued aims to bring the fees more in line with school construction costs, which are updated by state and local governments annually.
McKay’s bill is co-sponsored by Councilmen Kai Hagen (D) and Jerry Donald (D). The bill would do the following:
- Adopts County Executive Jan Gardner’s (D) recommended fee increases, which are in the thousands of dollars but vary based on housing and school type.
- Moves the implementation rate for the fees from Jan. 1 to July 1 to align with the county’s fiscal year.
- Requires the pupil yield rates (students per housing type) match those in the developments currently using the fee, when calculating the fee.
McKay told council members he did an analysis that if the fees were up-to-date with the numbers proposed, it would lead to almost $95 million being collected, a jump of more than $40 million versus what is currently being collected.
“That’s an elementary school, that’s real money,” McKay said. “That’s most of a middle school, and it’s $44 million in costs that are no longer being spread out among the entire taxpayer population of Frederick County.”
Councilman Phil Dacey (R) was the only person to voice opposition at Tuesday’s meeting, arguing the increase in fees would raise housing prices countywide and that some people moving within the county could end up paying them multiple times.
He proposed exempting senior citizens from paying the fee because they don’t have any children that would impact school capacity. He suggested the same idea for those who move multiple times and have already paid mitigation fees.
But McKay said the current development agreements prevent such amendments from occurring, unless the developer agrees to amending current agreements to the county. Right now, the school construction fees would impact 11 developments, he added.
McKay, Donald and Hagen also all argued the school construction fees option was lobbied for by the developers back in the early 2010s and is bad public policy. The legislation makes sure they pay their fair share—since the adjustments have not truly been adjusted in multiple years since the policy was adopted, they added.
“All we’re doing is updating the numbers … really, all we’re doing right now with this bill is going back to what they said they would be doing it back in 2011, and doing it,” Donald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.