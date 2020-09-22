Thanks in part to a petition from dozens of residents in Ijamsville, 15 houses may be built in an unfinished development in southeastern Frederick County.
Council members briefly discussed a bill that would help make that happen, penned by Councilman Steve McKay (R) on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D).
McKay said before Tuesday's council meeting he was happy to sponsor the legislation for the residents of the Days Range Community Association. According to their petition, 54 homes were planned for the development in Ijamsville, but 15 homes have not yet been built — "detracting from the visual appearance" or their homes and decreasing their property values.
It was a "honest" mistake that the developer let the Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance (APFO) Letters of Understanding (LOU) expire after several homes were already constructed, McKay said.
The APFO tests whether developments can meet requirements regarding roads, local school capacity and other public infrastructure needs.
The legislation adds language to the county's school construction fee code, allowing developers to apply for re-testing of the APFO and to pay school construction fees if, among other requirements:
- The development is 60 dwelling units or less
- More than 50 percent of the development's units are built and have certificates of occupancy
- The total number of projected students, upon newly built homes, does not exceed 10
"I don’t like that school mitigation fee option but [the developers] were on track, and paying it through the bulk of the community’s buildout. And I don’t see penalizing the current community members, first and foremost, for a provision I disagreed with, that the [Board of County Commissioners] put in," McKay said before the meeting, referring to the school construction fee option.
School construction fees are paid by developers who are building in areas where schools are already crowded.
Council members were supportive of McKay and the administration's bill. Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) asked how county officials determined 60 homes as the largest development to allow the APFO re-testing.
Mike Wilkins, the county’s director of the Department of Development and Review, said it would be difficult to allow any additional lots due to school capacity needs and similar issues.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D) asked if this would set a "precedent" that other developments should take advantage of the law change, leading to school capacity and public infrastructure issues.
"We are unaware of any other projects currently that would utilize this language if it’s adopted," Wilkins said.
Kathy Mitchell, a senior assistant county attorney in the County Attorney's office who helped draft the bill, added legal staff made sure the law change wouldn't create a precedent, and could be reversed by the County Council once the 15 remaining lots at Days Range got approval to build and paid school construction fees.
The legislation is expected to be introduced for a first reading in the coming weeks, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said.
