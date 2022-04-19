Frederick County’s proposed Police Accountability Board lacks adequate representation from minority communities, despite amendments approved last week, residents told the County Council on Tuesday.
Once formed, the 11-member board will receive complaints of misconduct against police officers in the county.
The council’s bill, which outlines who will be eligible to serve on the board, calls for representation from communities that “experience a higher frequency of interactions” with police. Willie Mahone, president of the Frederick County Branch of the NAACP, said that language is too broad.
“That phrase, although well-intended, tends to be overly broad, and can conceivably dilute the overall goals of the rehabilitative legislation,” Mahone said. “And that is increasing the transparency and accountability to Black and brown individuals, groups that have been the recipients of over-policing.”
Last week, the council amended the bill to list those who disproportionately interact with law enforcement, including people who are Black or African American, Latino, LGBTQ, first- or second-generation immigrants, those who are disabled or have behavioral health concerns and those experiencing homelessness.
The council also added the requirement that the board have at least one member who is Black or African American and another who is a first- or second-generation immigrant, a requirement that could sideline other minority voices, some say.
“Members of other marginalized communities, such as the LGBTQ and deaf [communities], do not have an equal opportunity by not having a … seat on the board,” said Nicholas Augustine, a Democratic candidate for County Council District 4.
John Funderburk, his opponent in the Democratic race for the District 4 seat, who is Black, disagreed.
“I wholly reject the notion of taking out the language of including one African American and one [first- or second-generation immigrant],” Funderburk said. “The language is there because traditionally we have been marginalized.”
The board must also have at least two Frederick residents, one Brunswick resident and one Thurmont resident, to ensure representation from each municipality with its own police agency. Only people registered to vote may serve on the board.
Members of the public who spoke at the council’s meeting said that reserving seats for municipalities with their own police force, which are predominantly white areas, takes away opportunities for representation from communities in the county who disproportionately experience police misconduct.
Multiple people who spoke at the meeting called for the county’s chief equity and inclusion officer, Michael Hughes, to be included in the board member selection process.
The council’s bill includes the county’s top equity officer as a liaison to the board, but it limits the selection process to the county executive, who will nominate members, and the County Council, which will decide whether to confirm them.
While the Police Accountability Board will receive complaints of misconduct, a separate five-person charging committee will determine whether an officer will be administratively charged and will recommend discipline, if warranted.
Frederick County, like every other Maryland county, is required to establish a Police Accountability Board under a state law passed last year.
While the board wouldn’t be allowed to begin meeting until July, the county must pass a bill to establish it by May 1 to accommodate a 60-day window for the bill to be enacted into law.
To meet the May 1 deadline, the council must vote to pass the bill by April 26, the last Tuesday of the month.
