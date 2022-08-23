Board members from the nonprofit owner of Sugarloaf Mountain said Tuesday that they’ll consider closing the mountain to the public if the Frederick County Council approves a plan to preserve and rezone it.

The organization, Stronghold Inc., is strongly against the county government’s Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. Members of its board of directors reiterated that during Tuesday’s County Council meeting.

(5) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

So Stronghold is threatening to take their ball and go home?

Let 'em walk. Then they can explain to all of the users of Sugarloaf why they have been summarily banned -- because the Stronghold board threw a temper tantrum.

Why? Because they refused to go along with a plan that would further their claimed preservation goals. Because they did not want to be a good corporate citizen and play by the rules the rest of us must follow.

Zoning changes happen. It's something all landowners, including Stronghold, must accept.

Threatening to rescind public access is a contemptible overreaction.

Report
Piedmontgardener

Fine. Buy it. Let's not play this game any longer. Between State monies and other programs, this is just about money now.

Report
Plumbum
Plumbum

Are you happy now, mary Catherine Keegan ayre?!

First you support public tax dollars given to a private business venture, and now you’re messin with peoples land ownership rights.

Hurry up November

Report
Piedmontgardener

People's? This is about restrictinon of development and a sham non-profit acting offended, even though their charter says much different.

Report
public-redux
public-redux

I imagine the MontCo folk who use Sugarloaf will be quite put out.

Report

