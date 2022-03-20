The Frederick County Council on Tuesday will receive an update from county planners about a proposal to preserve from development Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area.
The County Council is the final authority on the plan, which could preserve land that is home to 2,400 people. Council members, though, won’t vote on the plan Tuesday, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said in a text message Sunday.
State agencies are in the midst of a 60-day review of the proposal. Once state review ends, the county Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the plan in May before sending a final version to the County Council for a vote.
The plan, known formally as the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, is part of the larger Livable Frederick Master Plan — adopted in 2019 as the prevailing policy document for development and preservation for the county.
Protecting the area’s natural resources and ecosystem — including forests, bodies of water and wildlife habitats — is chief among the plan's goals, and preserving the Sugarloaf area’s scenic and rural character is key to maintaining its identity within the county, Tim Goodfellow, lead county planner for the preservation plan, said during a series of virtual open houses last year.
Since briefing the County Council in September, planners have met nine times to form a new draft plan that expanded the amount of land around Sugarloaf Mountain to be preserved.
The new plan would shield nearly 20,000 acres of land from development between Monocacy National Battlefield and Frederick County’s southern border with Montgomery County.
From the county line, the preserved area’s western boundary winds along with the Monocacy River before reaching the battlefield, while I-270 serves as the eastern line between preserved land and development.
A previous version of the plan did not include the battlefield as preserved land and omitted a 490-acre parcel of land in Urbana, near Thurston Road and I-270.
County residents and members of the County Council voiced concern last summer about development in Urbana crossing I-270 and into the 490-acre parcel.
The parcel is one of the main access points into the Sugarloaf area from the highway. The area’s high visibility and accessibility given its proximity to the major highway make it ideal for development, according to Goodfellow. Under the Planning Commission's new plan, the 490-acre parcel would be preserved land.
