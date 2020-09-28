For several years, County Executive Jan Gardner and County Council members have worked to lobby the state delegation in Annapolis to advance county priorities.
This year, the County Council has identified four bills or position statements to forward to Maryland's capital. One of them is a second attempt by Councilman Steve McKay to introduce special elections for sudden vacancies on the Board of Education.
Those elections would only happen if a vacancy occurred in the first year of a board member's term, and an appointment process would still take place until the special election. The county executive would appoint someone to fill the seat until the election, pending County Council approval.
McKay's proposal was supported by the entire council, county executive and state delegation last year, but failed to pass, in part, because the coronavirus pandemic shortened the 2020 legislative session by more than two weeks.
"Any other year, that bill goes through and I have my picture taken behind the governor … and that was my full expectation last year," McKay said.
Councilman Kai Hagen said McKay's proposal was "reasonable" and returns the decision of who to put in an elected seat back to county voters.
"If there is an opportunity in that four-year term, especially when the opportunity exists early … for the citizens to be able to make that choice instead of a partisan central committee or anybody else, that’s a good thing," Hagen said.
Board of Education candidates who run in a general election would fill all of the regularly-scheduled seats, and the next highest-vote getter would serve the seat that was vacated by a member mid-term.
Councilman Jerry Donald also introduced a position statement that would attempt to clean up language notifying county residents of the constant yield tax rate versus the constant rate.
The issue, which causes a debate every budget cycle, asks county residents to decide whether the county should keep the constant rate — the same tax rate — or lower it to the constant yield, which would bring in the same amount of property tax revenue as the prior fiscal year.
The county's position statement, spearheaded partly by Donald, called the notices required by state law "misleading and deceiving" because, even if the tax rate stays the same but homeowners' assessments increase, the county must call the result a "tax increase."
"What we have right now just confuses people, and doesn’t accomplish anything," Donald said. "So I think clearer language to say, when the county raises your taxes, it’s a tax increase, when we cut your taxes, it’s a tax decrease, instead of pretending what we have right now makes any sense."
Councilman Phil Dacey was opposed to this change, as he believes the issue should be left up to the state delegation and lawmakers in Annapolis.
"One of my main concerns is we’re not the Annapolis Legislature in Frederick County, so we shouldn’t be weighing in on statewide bills in general," Dacey said. "We should be focusing on Frederick County issues."
McKay supported the change, noting many of the arguments today about the tax rate turn into repetitive, partisan debates.
"If there’s language out there that more honestly captures the two parts to the equation: what’s happening with the rate, and what might happen with your own assessment, which might be different for people throughout the county … then we should do that," McKay said.
Hagen had perhaps a more direct approach: scrap the language and notice requirement altogether.
"If we’re going to have discussion and debate every year about keeping the property tax rate the same, or increasing it or decreasing it, we’re going to have that debate," Hagen said. "But to automatically assume the tax rate stays flat for 10 years in a row, and every year you’ve got to put a thing in the newspaper that essentially calls it a tax increase, I think that’s more misleading than it is helpful. We should just have an honest discussion about what choices we really have."
The County Council is scheduled to hear a final presentation from Joy Schaefer, government affairs director in Gardner's office, at its Tuesday meeting.
