The Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Shannon Moore as director of the county's Division of Energy and Environment, punctuating a confusing confirmation process.
Moore started as director in July 2022, but it was not until March 7 that she was interviewed by the council and approved on Tuesday.
The reason for the delay in confirmation, county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in a text message on Friday, was that the division was created from what used to be the Office of Sustainability.
That unit was housed within the county executive's office, so its then-director, Moore, did not require council approval.
With the division's creation last year, Moore and her office were reorganized under the county, which later led to her appointment by County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and the need for council approval, according to Laxton.
Moore's salary is $136,709, according to Acting Human Resources Director Shannon Powell.
In an interview on Friday, Moore, who has worked for the Frederick County government since 2002, outlined her division's future projects. The most immediate is the introduction of a Climate and Energy Action Plan for Internal Operations to the County Council.
The plan outlines strategies to reduce the county’s greenhouse gas emissions from its internal operations and measures climate risks to the county’s services, according to Moore.
The county has set goals of 50% emissions reductions by 2030 and 100% by 2050, Moore said, and this plan will show how to get there.
Moore said a similar plan for the broader community would begin development in late spring or early summer. That plan would outline how to help build community resilience to the extreme heat and flooding that comes with climate change.
Slippery slope or act of transparency?
Even with Moore's unanimous approval and glowing reviews from council members, the council still had a topic to debate.
That was due to a motion from Councilman Mason Carter, R, to unseal the meeting minutes from the council's interview with Moore.
While Carter said it was an opportunity to be open to the public and recognize the quality of Moore as an applicant, others said it could create murky decisions down the line.
"So, if this government is to be of the people, by the people and for the people, it must to be open to the people," Carter said on Tuesday. "I think we're going to be approving this appointment unanimously, because she's a superstar, ... And I think that everyone in the county should know that."
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, said unsealing the minutes would set a dangerous precedent and that revealing an applicant's identity could create a problem between them and their employer.
"We have always conducted our interviews in a closed session. We are allowed to do that under the Maryland Open Meetings Act," Keegan-Ayer said. "It would put a chilling effect on future candidates for application for jobs."
Council President Brad Young, D, agreed with Keegan-Ayer. Young said the council would then have to defend future decisions to move into closed session for personnel matters, despite their legal allowance to do so.
"Once you set the precedent, you can open up the meetings," Young said, "it makes it hard to argue in the future that we get to pick and choose the ones that we want to let it go."
The act of releasing minutes, according to Councilman Steve McKay, R, would not open up candidates to the dangers Keegan-Ayer listed. McKay said the minutes would just list the names of the attendees and the council would only release the minutes after confirming the applicant.
"I think all releasing the minutes will do is confirm the individual who was interviewed. That's it. And I think that's fine," McKay said.
Ultimately, the council voted 5-2 along party lines to reject Carter's motion, but a theme from the discussion carried into the council's consideration of a trio of property tax bills.
However, it was Keegan-Ayer calling for transparency when it came to adjusting criteria for a property tax program and Young, McKay and Carter agreeing on Young's amendment to streamline that process.
New plumbing code
One of the last item's on the council's agenda was a bill from Keegan-Ayer to bring the county's plumbing code into compliance with standards set by the 2018 International Plumbing Code.
Keegan-Ayer said the bill would also match standards set at the state level, limiting the use of certain tubing to connect a source of gas fuel with to an appliance in a household.
In her comments, she referenced the death of Capt. Joshua Laird, a Frederick County firefighter, in the summer of 2021, saying it was partially tubing that was responsible for the fire that Laird and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to.
The bill, which passed unanimously, recognizes Laird and his family's sacrifice, while ensuring new buildings in Frederick County are the safest they can be, Keegan-Ayer said.
