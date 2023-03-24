The Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Shannon Moore as director of the county's Division of Energy and Environment, punctuating a confusing confirmation process.

Moore started as director in July 2022, but it was not until March 7 that she was interviewed by the council and approved on Tuesday.

