Frederick County Seal

The Frederick County government is considering establishing a new commission on rustic roads to replace the existing Roads Board.

The commission would handle issues related to historic and scenic roadways that showcase the county’s agricultural history and rural character.

Tags

(6) comments

Fleawest

Any rustic road paved with asphalt should no longer be a "rustic" road. The scenery isn't rustic, the road itself is.

Report Add Reply
Sue70

It would be helpful if the article explained what the differences will be between the old Board and the new Commission. What are the perceived issues with the old process? What are the intended results of the change? Is it all about paving, as the examples cited suggest? That sounds like a slow road to development.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The commission would handle issues related to historic and scenic roadways that showcase the county's agricultural history and [rapidly disappearing] rural character."

We live along one of those roads. In the past ~40 years, it's gone from dirt, to tar and chip, to now, in some places, blacktop. Tar & chip is OK, but blacktop is too much like an ordinary road.

Of course the scenery is more important than the road, that goes without saying, but once a road is widened, paved, has shoulders, and has lines painted the 85th percentile/average speed will increase, and the road may become a bypass/shortcut -- increasing traffic volume.

Just widening a tar & chip road, like Coxey Brown, can have that effect.

Regarding loose gravel, yes, initially after tar & Chip is applied, there will usually be some loose gravel. In a matter of days however, vehicles push it into the tar and rain washes much of the remainder to the sides of the road. What's much more dangerous are driveways that wash out into the road! You round a curve and surprise!

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

On a completely different subject, I was going thru old boxes and came across photos of my RAGBRAI ride!

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Very cool public! [cool]

This year the ride went just a few blocks from both my brother's place, and my dad's house.

Report Add Reply
Crab0721

I have to agree to once you put blacktop down people will tend to go faster. It may take away from the overall look of the property area but it is not taking away the area that surrounds the roadway

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription