The Frederick County government is considering establishing a new commission on rustic roads to replace the existing Roads Board.
The commission would handle issues related to historic and scenic roadways that showcase the county’s agricultural history and rural character.
Two bills were proposed by Council President Brad Young on behalf of County Executive Jessica Fitzwater during a workshop Tuesday evening.
The new commission would administer the county’s Rustic Roads Program, which was developed under Jan Gardner’s administration in 2022 as a successor to the Rural Roads Program from 2002.
The county staff said the Rustic Roads Commission would function similarly to the Planning Commission. It would have seven volunteer members appointed by the county executive to serve three-year terms.
Those individuals would have relevant expertise in areas such as engineering or preservation. The commission would meet at least once per month.
The commission would be tasked with preserving the county’s “exceptionally rustic” roads, referring to 56 roads that carried over from the original Rural Roads Program.
The Rustic Roads Commission would recommend roads to be added or removed from the Rustic Roads Program. Recommendations would be forwarded to the County Council for approval.
Any Frederick County resident could nominate a road for the Rustic Roads Program or petition the commission to remove a particular road’s “rustic” designation.
In 2022, the county generated a list of 274 candidate roads to be considered for the program. Candidates include roads used for fewer than 1,000 trips per day that are not inside growth area planning zones or major subdivisions.
Speed limits on candidate roads may not exceed 35 mph. Most candidate roads are either gravel or tar-and-chip-covered.
Roads not on the list of candidates may still be nominated to the Rustic Roads Program.
If the Rustic Roads Commission were established, the county’s Public Works Division could still make spot improvements to rustic roads for safety reasons, engineering supervisor David Olney said Tuesday.
Though the Division of Public Works tends to avoid measures to make rustic roads look paved, some speakers at Tuesday’s workshop contended that paving or stabilizing a gravel or tar-and-chip road would improve driving conditions without detracting from their distinctiveness.
Council member Jerry Donald said loose gravel or chips can pose a danger to cyclists on rustic roads.
“When I’m on a rustic road, what I like about it is what I can see around me,” Donald said. “It’s the scenery, it’s the beauty of the road. Whether it looks like pavement or tar-and-chip is immaterial to me.”
Russell and Penny Rice live along {span}Sabillasville’s{/span} Buck Lantz Road, which holds an “exceptionally rustic” designation. The couple described problems stemming from the lack of paving, including wear-and-tear on their vehicles from dirt and rocks.
“It’s either a dry dust storm or it’s slop,” Penny Rice said.
The Rices agreed with Donald’s assertion that the surface of a road has little bearing on its aesthetic value.
“I grew up in the country, and I love it,” Penny Rice said. “I love the scenes, but I don’t believe that the road is going to affect the scenes.”
(6) comments
Any rustic road paved with asphalt should no longer be a "rustic" road. The scenery isn't rustic, the road itself is.
It would be helpful if the article explained what the differences will be between the old Board and the new Commission. What are the perceived issues with the old process? What are the intended results of the change? Is it all about paving, as the examples cited suggest? That sounds like a slow road to development.
Quote:
"The commission would handle issues related to historic and scenic roadways that showcase the county's agricultural history and [rapidly disappearing] rural character."
We live along one of those roads. In the past ~40 years, it's gone from dirt, to tar and chip, to now, in some places, blacktop. Tar & chip is OK, but blacktop is too much like an ordinary road.
Of course the scenery is more important than the road, that goes without saying, but once a road is widened, paved, has shoulders, and has lines painted the 85th percentile/average speed will increase, and the road may become a bypass/shortcut -- increasing traffic volume.
Just widening a tar & chip road, like Coxey Brown, can have that effect.
Regarding loose gravel, yes, initially after tar & Chip is applied, there will usually be some loose gravel. In a matter of days however, vehicles push it into the tar and rain washes much of the remainder to the sides of the road. What's much more dangerous are driveways that wash out into the road! You round a curve and surprise!
On a completely different subject, I was going thru old boxes and came across photos of my RAGBRAI ride!
Very cool public! [cool]
This year the ride went just a few blocks from both my brother's place, and my dad's house.
I have to agree to once you put blacktop down people will tend to go faster. It may take away from the overall look of the property area but it is not taking away the area that surrounds the roadway
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.