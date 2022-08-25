Roughly two dozen people gathered Thursday evening at Lilypons Water Gardens in Adamstown to share their grievances about The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan — a proposal to preserve and rezone nearly 20,000 acres.

The Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting has recommended that 163 properties be rezoned. Most of the zoning changes in the Sugarloaf plan are from agricultural use to Resource Conservation, which allows low-intensity uses and activities compatible with resource conservation.

TheLorax1

Everybody ready to start their research on just who the ‘Livable Frederick Coalition’ is? Not the people named in this article … I mean the people who are running the PR campaign, the web site, the Facebook ads, the media relations, and the ‘community’ meetings.

Ready?

KO Public Affairs

TheLorax1

A whole 24 people?

Didn’t I see a petition supporting the plan with almost 1000 signatures?

(Before you comment … I’m pretty sure more than 24 of the signers were from Frederick County)

