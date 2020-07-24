The Frederick County Council unanimously passed bills this that set up a Domestic Violence Coordinating Council and update requirements for accessory dwelling units countywide.
The domestic violence bill was introduced by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), and the council will consist of more than a dozen local representatives, including from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office and local health care officials.
Fitzwater said she was happy her colleagues supported the bill, adding the main challenges will be identifying what the domestic violence council should accomplish first, given how it is dealing with a complex issue.
"I think like with anything else … working on your priorities and what to work on first, is always a challenge," Fitzwater said. "Once the group is up and running and able to start thinking about policy … I'm really going to leave it up to the other group members to come up with what to do."
Fitzwater worked closely with Brett Engler, an assistant state's attorney in the family violence division, in drafting the legislation.
Engler said she's happy a formal group is being set up to examine and improve issues surrounding domestic violence countywide. She added informal groups had been set up in the 1990s and 2000s, but none were as comprehensive as the legislation that passed this week.
It's important the group has a variety of members, Engler said.
"It's a very complicated issue that requires a lot of interventions, not just the criminal justice interventions, but a lot of wraparound services as well," Engler said. "What we’re looking to do is broaden the resources in the county, and share resources."
That could include community engagement, education in county schools, and providing residents a better pathway to social services and other needs, she said. Those are important, because they're ways for people to intervene before domestic violence cases reach the criminal justice system, Engler said.
One challenge, Engler said, will be meeting virtually due to the coronavirus.
"We definitely want to pull more people to the table," she said.
Tweaks to accessory dwelling bill
Council members also passed legislation that loosens some restrictions on what accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are allowed countywide.
The bill, introduced by County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D), is an update on what the prior County Council passed in August 2018. It increases the maximum square footage allowed for an ADU from 800 to 1,000 square feet. ADUs include tiny houses or in-law suites.
Gary Hessong, deputy director of the county's division of planning and permitting, said if the ADU is larger than 1,000 square feet, it must be granted an exemption by the county's Board of Zoning Appeals, which can take an additional two to three months for approval.
The other notable change was to "porches, patios or other items that are not part of the primary footprint of the accessory dwelling unit."
"We excluded all of the unenclosed area … because we consider that it’s not year-round living space, so we considered it more accessory or incidental to the actual footprint," Hessong said. "And it didn’t add a lot of value to the actual structure."
Both bills will become law 60 days after they were passed, per the county charter and given that Gardner signs them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.