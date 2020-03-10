More than a dozen county residents voiced support for legislation before the Frederick County Council on Tuesday evening that would increase a tax to fund county agricultural preservation efforts.
The legislation, introduced by council Vice President Michael Blue (R) and councilmen Steve McKay (R), Jerry Donald (D) and Kai Hagen (D) on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D), raises the tax, known as the recordation tax, from $6 to $7 per each $500 of value.
Rick Harcum, the county’s chief administrative officer, told council members in a brief presentation before Tuesday’s public hearing that the recordation tax is collected on deed transfers, home refinancing and similar activities.
He also clarified that although some percentages to other categories of the recordation tax are reduced, the dollar amount remains the same due to the anticipated increase in overall revenue.
“If you toggle back and forth and look at dollars versus percents, they’re really the same thing. ... By the time the pie gets bigger, the percentages do go down,” Harcum said.
Under the bill, 25 percent of the recordation tax revenue would be used for agricultural preservation programs. The first $500,000 generated would be used for agricultural diversification economic development grants, rural historic preservation and first-time homebuyer assistance.
The majority of residents who testified at Tuesday’s public hearing pointed to the importance of protecting the county’s agricultural heritage and a need to prevent haphazard development.
That included Kathleen Rall, who lives near Burkittsville and spoke of the importance of farms providing local food. She noted that the cattle ranch she grew up on in Texas is now the site of development.
“Frederick County could be real important in supplying food for us and the Mid-Atlantic [region]. ... It’s real important for us to protect as much as agricultural land as possible,” Rall said.
Sam Tressler, a dairy farmer in Mount Airy and a member of the county’s Planning Commission and Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board, said he’s seen the changes in the area since when he grew up, including more development.
The bill is a step in the right direction, Tressler added.
“If you want open space and preserve the county ... we’re going to have to ante up and move some money to these programs,” he said.
Some, however, were not supportive of the proposal, including city of Frederick Alderwoman Kelly Russell. Russell said raising the recordation tax would hurt the county’s goal of providing more affordable housing.
That view was shared by Amanda Addington, president of the Frederick County Association of Realtors.
Addington said she supported local farmers and agreed more money needed to be allocated for agricultural preservation programs. But she added that an increase in the recordation tax would be another barrier to first-time homebuyers.
“For some of us, it’s been a while since we first had to purchase a home,” she said. “It’s easy to forget what it takes to stretch [your money] and get your foot in the door.”
Several, however, argued that the loss of farmland was caused by the building industry. Many added that residents move to Frederick County because of its rolling farmland.
“I guess, in a way, the people that come into Frederick County to buy properties, they want that rural county viewshed,” said Sam Roop, president of the Frederick County Farm Bureau.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said the council is scheduled to vote on the proposal at its meeting next Tuesday.
(1) comment
Support preserving our farmland! Let's not pave over the whole County. Disappointed but not surprised that Kelly Russell sides with the developers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.