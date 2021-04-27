A handful of members of the county building and development industry voiced opposition to a school-mitigation fees bill Tuesday, an often-debated subject in county government.
School construction, or mitigation fees, are paid for by developers who build in areas where schools are already crowded or well over state-rated capacity. Councilman Steve McKay (R) has led efforts on drafting legislation he believes is more in line with the rising costs of building schools, and he was joined by co-sponsors Jerry Donald (D) and Kai Hagen (D). He said Tuesday it would apply to about 11 developments countywide.
McKay’s proposal does the following:
- Adopts County Executive Jan Gardner’s (D) recommended fee increases, which are in the thousands of dollars but vary based on housing and school type.
- Moves the implementation rate for the fees from Jan. 1 to July 1 to align with the county’s fiscal year.
- Requires the pupil yield rates (students per housing type) match those in the developments currently using the fee, when calculating the fee.
Eric Soter, who used to work in the county's planning division and now works as a land use and planning consultant, said he would like to learn more about how the fees were calculated—especially considering the increases were much larger than the increase in impact fees, which are used to pay for growing school and library systems countywide.
Chris Smariga, a land use planner and president of the Land Use Council of the Frederick County Building Industry Association, agreed. He also said the fee increases would conflict with the county's goal of providing more affordable housing.
Smariga seemed confident the local building industry and county officials could sit down and craft compromise legislation.
"Do increasing these fees by as much as 260 percent actually support Frederick County’s affordable housing goals?" Smariga said.
County Council members have debated school construction fees since the first council was seated in December 2014. For years, the first council debated where they should be set before passing a bill sponsored by then-Council President Bud Otis, which adjusted the school construction fees based on the data from the state’s School Construction Cost Index, added an annual increase of 2 percent to the then-current school construction fees and capped the maximum annual increase at 6 percent.
Since then, council members workshopped a proposal in March 2019 by McKay and Donald that would have raised the fees to levels more in line with Gardner’s initial proposal before Otis’ bill passed. But some council members, including Councilman Phil Dacey (R), were concerned the increases were too expensive being in the thousands of dollars.
Janice Spiegel, education and special initiatives director with the county executive's office, said after public comment Tuesday the fees were based on the same 2017 impact fees study used to update the impact fees, the most recent data available.
When the mitigation fee bill was first created and adopted in 2014, elementary schools cost around $30 million to build, Spiegel said. Now, it roughly costs about $50 million, an indication of rising school construction costs, she added.
"Staff doesn’t have the latitude to make up a formula," Spiegel said. "Staff has to go to the elected officials to get approval for that formula."
McKay and Donald have argued the types of developments that would be charged the fee are not affordable housing because of where they are priced in the local real estate market. But Dacey has countered those fees would impact the overall housing market and suggested amendments exempting senior citizens or those who have moved multiple times should be added to the proposal.
McKay, who has taken the lead on drafting the legislation, initially agreed to consider spreading the increase in fees out over two or three years because of the increase. But because of the delay from 2019, he believes developers should pay the fees all at once.
Those fee increases vary greatly depending on the housing type, but the smallest increase is just more than $1,800 for any development that is not townhouses or single-family detached homes that fail capacity and other infrastructure tests at the middle school level.
The bill now heads to a final vote, unless there are any significant amendments that are proposed, which would trigger another public hearing.
It must be voted on before July 5, when it expires, per the 90-day legislative clock set in the county charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.