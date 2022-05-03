Some Frederick County residents on Tuesday called on the County Council to maintain the current property tax rate.
The county’s proposed real property tax rate for the next fiscal year — $1.06 per $100 of assessed value — has remained the same since 2014. That’s when the last Board of County Commissioners voted for the rate before the shift to a charter form of government, said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D.
State law requires the council to hold a public hearing and post advertisements if the proposed tax rate is above the constant-yield tax rate, which the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation calculates annually for each taxing authority in the state, including Frederick County government.
The constant yield represents the real property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year. If tax revenue is expected to rise because of higher property assessments, then the tax rate would drop to reach the constant yield.
The county’s assessable property tax base is estimated to increase by 3.5%, according to the state Department of Assessments and Taxation.
To fully offset the assessment increase, the county’s rate would need to be reduced to the constant yield, which is $1.02 per $100 of assessed value.
Dropping the tax rate to the constant yield rate would cost the county more than $13 million in property tax revenue, according to the county’s staff.
At least a half-dozen people who spoke during the council’s public hearing at Winchester Hall all said they support the current proposed rate and revenue.
Joe Daly, of Frederick, a technology teacher at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School, was among them.
“I’m asking that the constant rate of tax remain where it is,” Daly said. “If we’re gonna go to the constant yield, we run the very real risk of being unable to fund … schools and other services that have come to make Frederick County the thriving community that it is.”
The county also sets tax equity rates in the city of Frederick and Myersville. The proposed rate in Frederick is 94.9 cents, and in Myersville, it is 94.2 cents.
Both proposed rates are above the constant yield rate that the Department of Assessments and Taxation has calculated for each municipality for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins in July.
Dropping the tax equity rate in Frederick to the constant yield would cost the county more than $2.6 million in revenue, and doing so in Myersville would mean a revenue loss of more than $47,000.
The current rate in Frederick is 95.1 cents, and in Myersville, it is 94.1 cents, county documents show.
The council is scheduled to vote to set the property tax rates at its May 17 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.