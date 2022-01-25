After a pandemic-induced pause, Frederick County and city officials met Tuesday to resume discussion about plans to build a hotel and conference center in downtown Frederick.
Proponents who spoke at the meeting said the Marriott-branded hotel — which would have 230 rooms and meeting spaces — would create jobs, increase property values and bring business to the area along Carroll Creek and throughout Frederick city.
"Studies have shown that travelers spend more when they spend the night," said Downtown Frederick Partnership Executive Director Kara Norman.
The hotel and conference center would be located at the former site of The Frederick News-Post on East Patrick Street, and city officials have asked the county to contribute $2.5 million for acquisition, which would be nearly 70 percent of the estimated $3.7 million to buy the parking space.
“The county has been a longtime financial partner with the city in the development of public parking in our downtown, as well as the development of our world-class Carroll Creek project, and tonight's request follows that same tradition,” Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor (D) said during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
County Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said it is estimated the county would recoup its $2.5 million contribution within three to four years from property and income tax revenues the development would generate. The county would pay its contribution using fund balance and would be refunded if the development falls through.
Local officials had hoped the state would provide millions for the project, but they were unable to get the necessary support from Republicans in the county’s delegation to the General Assembly, said Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
The development team overseeing the project, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, will cover the cost of financing, constructing and operating the roughly $70 million hotel and meeting space.
Weldon said finances must be in line before construction plans can be laid out. Plamondon has until Dec. 31, 2023, to buy the property and begin construction, according to planning documents.
If the Frederick County Council votes to approve $2.5 million for the project, according to county documents, then County Executive Jan Gardner (D) will sign off on the agreement and forward it to the city to be finalized.
“The private company that's involved here is highly motivated to get through the land acquisition, construction and turn this into a revenue-generating project as fast as possible,” Harcum said.
(2) comments
",,,,which would have 230 rooms and meeting spaces,
Yeah, and only have half the required parking spaces in the underground parking garage (a.k.a. foundation) for all those rooms, not including parking for hotel staff. What a taxpayer funded farce.
Peter, this is the proper place for you to contribute.
Peter should definitely stay in his lane
