Two properties joined the Frederick County Register of Historic Places on Tuesday.
During its weekly meeting, the Frederick County Council approved the Henry Brandenburg House and the Adam Koogle House to bring the total number of historic places in the register to 20.
The Henry Brandenburg House, located on roughly 3.4 acres of land at 9057 Myersville Road in Myersville, was built between 1833 and 1848, according to county documents. The property includes the historic house, a smoke house, spring and washhouse, bakeoven and shed and a non-contributing chicken coop.
Located at 3120 Old National Pike in Middletown, the Adam Koogle House was built around 1830. Among the property’s 3.84 acres are the historic house, a brick outbuilding and a non-contributing garage, county documents state.
Owners of historic places on the county register may have access to special tax credits and county grant funding for preservation, restoration and rehabilitation expenditures.
