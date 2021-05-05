As County Council members work through the final weeks of budget season, Councilmen Phil Dacey and Steve McKay have two pieces of legislation that will soon reach a final vote.
Dacey (R) has proposed creating a small business advisory commission, in part because of struggles the business community has faced during the coronavirus pandemic. The commission would consist of up to eight people serving three-year terms. They would be appointed by the county executive and confirmed by the council.
Those members would be from the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Frederick Partnership, Frederick Farm Bureau, Visit Frederick and other entities. A member of the County Council and a representative from the county's Office of Economic Development would serve as non-voting members.
The commission would advise the executive and council members "on ways to enhance and improve the business climate for small businesses in Frederick County" and review county laws and ordinances in order to do so, according to Dacey's bill. Members would also be required to submit an annual report to the council and county executive by July 1 of each year.
Two years after the first meeting, council members would need to vote to decide whether the commission should continue its work.
During a meeting earlier this week, Dacey said the commission would allow small businesses to react and provide formal input, especially given decisions made by the county's Board of Health late last year and earlier this year.
"I don't want us to be caught flat-footed again ... I think the decisions we made uniquely impacted small business, so the idea is as a county, we would benefit from a formalized structure," Dacey said.
Only one person called in about the bill during a public hearing Tuesday: Danny Farrar, the CEO and founder of Soldierfit. Farrar helped launch Bear the Burden, a coalition of small businesses across the region who argued economic restrictions were not being fairly applied across all sizes of businesses during the pandemic.
"We want [council members and the county executive] to hear from all spectrums of business," Farrar testified. "Just because one business is not being adversely affected does not mean that other industries are in that same predicament."
A final vote on Dacey's bill is expected in the coming weeks, barring any significant amendments.
McKay (R) has legislation that would provide property tax credits to disabled veterans in the county. He said before Tuesday's meeting he's hopeful the bill will pass, given it has three co-sponsors: Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) and Councilman Kai Hagen (D).
Veterans or their surviving spouses would need to prove their disability through documentation from Veterans Affairs, which calculates a service–connected disability rating for each person. Their income for the preceding tax year must be $100,000 or less, and they would receive a 25 or 50 percent tax credit based on their disability rating.
McKay said it would be nice to see his bill approved this month since May is National Military Appreciation Month.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) is supportive of the idea — her one son served on a submarine in the Navy. But she said she believes McKay needs to think more about where in the budget he would cut in order to account for lost tax revenue. An initial fiscal note on the bill put that figure at more than $3 million, though Keegan-Ayer said that estimate needs to be reviewed.
"We don’t print money in the basement of Winchester Hall … So now I’m saying to folks like Steve [McKay], who claim to be a fiscal conservative, don’t turn around and say, 'I don’t care how much it costs,' because somebody has to care how much it costs," Keegan-Ayer said.
