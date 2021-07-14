Rising Walkersville High School senior Mason Carter is seeking to represent District 5 on the Frederick County Council.
At 17, he is the youngest council candidate since the inception of the county’s charter government in 2014, interim Board of Elections Director Barbara Wagner said.
The county’s charter stipulates that eligible candidates must be registered voters in the county for at least one year prior to the election. Though he is not yet eligible to vote, Carter, who will be 18 in April, registered to vote shortly after receiving his provisional driver’s license.
Carter wasn’t always set on pursuing a seat in government; in fact politics used to bore him.
“What’s very exciting about tax codes to an 11-year-old?” he said.
Then came Donald Trump. Carter was 11 when Trump won the White House in 2015. The real estate tycoon altered Carter’s perception of politics, and the former president’s demeanor and unapologetic style redefined for him what it meant to be a politician.
Current District 5 Councilman Michael Blue’s predecessor, Kirby Delauter (R), also inspired Carter’s ambitions. For Carter, Delauter represented the same brash, outspoken brand of politician that Trump has popularized within a segment of the Republican Party. Before serving on the county’s first council, Delauter was a one-term county commissioner.
Carter was the only District 5 candidate to officially file for the race as of Wednesday, according to the county’s board of elections website. Blue (R) told the News-Post Wednesday he plans to run for re-election.
Carter will have to overcome his lack of name recognition in the county compared to the incumbent Blue, who owns a Walkersville auto body shop. It was Blue’s reputation in the county that, at least in part, compelled Carter’s own family to vote for the councilman in the last election, Carter said.
The biggest challenge to being a teenage candidate, Carter said, will be convincing voters that he has the experience to serve on the council. Carter, who founded a Republican club at Walkersville High School, is a member of both the Frederick County Conservative Club and the Republican Club of Frederick County.
Among the priorities listed on Carter’s campaign website are plans to push for lower property taxes, advocate for Second Amendment rights, propose zero-based budgeting for the county and support the 287(g) immigration program.
Carter feels that he could serve as a prominent voice on education matters, especially given his first-hand exposure to the Frederick County Public Schools system’s curriculum. As a council member, Carter said, he would fight to restrict the teaching of critical race theory — an academic framework for examining how race is embedded in American institutions and society.
In addition, Carter said he hopes to raise the age at which students learn sex education. He referred to the county’s family life curriculum as “disgusting,” and thinks it’s best to delay teaching students about homosexuality, which can be included in sex education.
“We’re confusing our children way too much,” he said.
The County Council, however, doesn’t shape the school system’s curriculum and critical race theory isn’t a part of the current curriculum.
Carter aims to use social media to reach voters who previous candidates may not have been able to. Given his youth, he feels that he is likely more adept than his political opponents at navigating such platforms.
As some of his peers begin their college searches, Carter will instead focus his time and energy on the campaign.
“I’m taking this one step at a time,” he said.
Go easy. He's civically minded if he's in the process. While I find his political genesis unfortunate as a Republican who put a good amount of money in the Lincoln Project, he's a very young man.
Teen or old man, you get the same treatment from me.
And I’ll say this: not a chance!
OMG.
