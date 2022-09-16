Sugarloaf Mountain
Buy Now

Sugarloaf Mountain, as shown from Comus Road.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

What is Sugarloaf Mountain?

Sugarloaf is one of three mountain areas in Frederick County. It is in the southern part of the county along the border with Montgomery County.

Sugarloaf area

Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area are in the southern part of Frederick County, bordering Montgomery County.
Sugarloaf study area

The Sugarloaf area covers nearly 20,000 acres between Interstate 270 and the Monocacy River.
Sugarloaf Plan from September 2021

The planning boundary for Frederick County’s September 2021 version of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan.
Sugarloaf Plan from March 2022

The planning boundary for Frederick County's March 2022 version of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription