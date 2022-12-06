First County Council Meeting
Frederick County Councilman Brad Young places his name card at the head of the dais after members elected him president of the council during a meeting at Winchester Hall on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Frederick County Council voted unanimously to elect Democrat Brad Young as its president on Tuesday, the council's first meeting since members were sworn into office on Monday.

The council unanimously elected Kavonté Duckett, also a Democrat, as its vice president. 

