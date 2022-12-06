The Frederick County Council voted unanimously to elect Democrat Brad Young as its president on Tuesday, the council's first meeting since members were sworn into office on Monday.
The council unanimously elected Kavonté Duckett, also a Democrat, as its vice president.
Both Young and Duckett are first-term council members.
As president, Young, who represents the county at large, will run the County Council's meetings and be responsible for preparing an agenda before each meeting.
The council's rules of procedure state that agendas should be posted online by noon on the Wednesday before the meeting, and they must be posted no later than the close of business on the Friday before the meeting. The council meets on Tuesdays.
Young will certify bills that the County Council votes to approve and he will forward them to County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, for her consideration, according to the rules of procedure.
As the vice president, Duckett will be the council's presiding officer in Young's absence. Duckett represents District 4, which covers the eastern half of Frederick.
Having served as president for eight of his 12 years on the Frederick County Board of Education, Young is no stranger to running public meetings.
Young, who hails from a local political dynasty, is also not the first member of his family to serve as the president of the county's governing body.
His brother, Blaine Young, a Republican, was the last president of the Board of County Commissioners, which preceded the County Council. Frederick County shifted from a commissioner-led government to one with a county executive and a legislative County Council in 2014.
