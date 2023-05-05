People who live and work within Frederick County can now vote for one of three new flag designs or the county's current flag design as part of a competition commemorating the county's 275th anniversary.
Voting ends on June 10, the county's 275th anniversary. The winner will be announced on Flag Day, June 14.
The county announced the finalists on Friday. The winner will receive a cash prize of $1,275 and a full-size flag with their design.
The redesign competition received more than 137 submissions, whose designs were judged by the County Flag Contest Selection Committee for simplicity, color scheme and narrative, according to a county press release.
