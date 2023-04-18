Frederick County logo

Almost 40 community nonprofit organizations will receive a piece of more than $1.3 million as part of Frederick County's annual Community Partnership Grant program, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced on Tuesday.

The program is entering its ninth year of funding. Fitzwater said her administration expanded both the total award amount and the number of recipients compared to the previous year.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

I'm glad it was not my job to decide a) which organizations make the cut, and b) how to allocate the $1.3M.

That would drive me insane.

