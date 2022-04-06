Frederick County will likely have far fewer polling locations for the July 19 primary and November general elections than in past elections, based on a preliminary plan the county Board of Elections approved Wednesday.
The Board of Elections cannot finalize its plan until legal challenges to a proposed legislative redistricting map from the state legislature are resolved, which election officials hope will be by the end of next week.
Voters will be assigned to one of 37 polling places if the plan is approved, meaning people from multiple voting precincts will vote at the same place in some cases. Each voter, however, must vote at the polling place they are eventually assigned to.
Those who vote in person on Election Day may experience longer lines than in prior years, such as in 2018 when the county had more than 60 polling places, said Frederick County Deputy Elections Director Anthony Gutierrez.
The Board of Elections has received 14,500 mail-in ballot applications. Generally, one in four voters cast their ballot before Election Day at one of the county’s three early voting locations, Gutierrez said.
The county has more than 193,000 registered voters, but roughly 40% are projected to participate in the primary election, according to Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner.
Legal challenges to the legislature’s maps, which also include a congressional map that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed into law Monday, led the Court of Appeals of Maryland to push the state’s primary from June 28 to July 19.
The Board of Elections is scheduled to hold an “emergency meeting” April 18 to officially vote on the number of polling places and where they will be.
After the court has ruled on the state’s legislative map and the county Board of Elections has voted to establish where polling places will be, voters will receive notice of the voting precincts they live within and which location in the county they’ve been assigned to vote at, Gutierrez said.
A number of polling places that would have been used in late June will not be available in July, and the new primary date interferes with the summer schedules of election judges, who for the last year have centered their plans around a June 28 election date.
Fewer than 500 people have applied with the Board of Elections to be an election judge, which is half the number the county needed to operate its polling sites four years ago.
Wagner asked voters to consider working as election judges in the primary election, according to a March news release. She encouraged voters to find more information at FrederickCountyMD.gov/vote.
Election judges are paid $175 per day, plus $50 for a mandatory training class. Chief judges, who receive specialized training, receive $225 per day and $75 for training, according to the Board of Elections’ website.
The Board of Elections voted during its meeting Wednesday to offer extended hour pay for election judges if necessary. Election judges are paid to work a set number of hours, but the option for extended pay would ensure they are compensated for any extra hours they work if, for example, polling places remain open longer than scheduled due to inclement weather.
With fewer election judges to pay, polling places to rent, staff time to package supplies and lower transportation costs for hauling equipment, the county will save money this summer compared to prior elections, Wagner said in a text. The exact savings amount is not yet clear though, she said.
