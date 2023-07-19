The Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously confirmed County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's appointment of new directors for the Division of Family Services and the Division of Planning and Permitting.
Kelli Goetz was named the acting director of the Division of Family Services in April, after Christine Cambareri-Kay left her post. Goetz will continue to lead the division as its official director at a yearly salary of $145,000. Her appointment will take effect on July 29.
Goetz has been a county government employee for more than a decade, starting out as a grant coordinator for Frederick County Workforce Services in 2012.
She moved into the Division of Family Services, then the Division of Citizens Services, in 2017. The division houses the Child Advocacy Center, Family Partnership and the Office for Children and Families.
“Kelli understands the Division’s mission of improving residents’ lives,” Fitzwater said in a press release Tuesday. “She has strong relationships with staff and routinely goes above and beyond to serve our community. Her appointment will provide steady leadership while the Division undergoes change.”
Deborah Carpenter's appointment as director of the Division of Planning and Permitting will take effect on Aug. 14. She is taking over for Steve Horn, who retired in May. She will receive $180,000 annually in her new role.
Carpenter has spent nearly 30 years working in various planning divisions throughout the state of Maryland. She became the director of Charles County's Department of Planning and Growth Management in early 2020.
Carpenter also spent time at the Department of Planning and Land Management in Garrett County, holding positions ranging from GIS specialist to director.
“Deborah brings her experience from Charles County, a rapidly growing jurisdiction facing an affordable housing crisis they are balancing against the challenges of preserving agricultural land and infrastructure demands, making her particularly well suited to help us address the issues facing Frederick County,” Fitzwater said in the press release.
The county continues to search for a new director of its Human Resources division. Chief Administrative Officer John Peterson anticipated that the interview process for the position will conclude in about a week.
In the meantime, Peterson asked the council to extend Shannon Powell's tenure as acting director of the Division of Human Resources. Powell, who had been the division's deputy director in 2021, was named acting director after Wayne Howard left in January 2023. She makes $166,124 annually in the role.
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the council approved Peterson's request — extending Powell's temporary administrative appointment through October or until a suitable replacement can be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.