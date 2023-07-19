Kelli Goetz and Deborah Carpenter

Kelli Goetz, left, and Deborah Carpenter

 Photos from Frederick County government

The Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously confirmed County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's appointment of new directors for the Division of Family Services and the Division of Planning and Permitting.

Kelli Goetz was named the acting director of the Division of Family Services in April, after Christine Cambareri-Kay left her post. Goetz will continue to lead the division as its official director at a yearly salary of $145,000. Her appointment will take effect on July 29.

