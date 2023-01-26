After Frederick County's human resources director left his position this week, a deputy director has succeeded him, for now.
Wayne Howard began working as the county's director of human resources in 2017. His end date was Monday, county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton said in a phone interview.
Before then-County Executive Jan Gardner appointed Howard to the position, he headed human resources for the Baltimore Convention Center.
Shannon Powell, the deputy director of human resources since 2021, was named the acting director.
Her salary as deputy director was $128,182, but Laxton said Powell will receive a pay increase while working as acting director.
