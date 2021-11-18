In a virtual meeting Thursday with Frederick County government leaders, members of the county’s delegation to the General Assembly appeared confident a county proposal that’s failed the last two years in Annapolis could pass in the upcoming session.
The proposal from Councilman Steve McKay (R) would change the process by which vacancies are filled on the county’s Board of Education.
“I think it’s highly likely that we’ll move it forward very quickly,” Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3A), who chairs the county’s delegation, said in an interview with the News-Post.
Currently, the county executive appoints a replacement who serves the remainder of the term in the event of a vacancy. McKay’s proposal would include vacancies on election ballots, though an appointee would still fill the open seat in the time preceding an election.
With approval from the delegation, McKay’s proposal will return to Annapolis for a third time, and county lawmakers are likely familiar with their colleagues’ concerns that prevented the bill from becoming law during prior sessions.
“Hopefully, third time’s the charm, and it’ll get through this year,” McKay said during Thursday’s meeting.
County leaders felt the proposal had a strong chance of becoming law last year, but the hectic pace of a session warped by the pandemic prevented the delegation from addressing concerns in time for the bill to be pushed through.
“It was just one of those snafus that occur when everybody gets real busy,” Lewis Young said during the meeting.
Joining Lewis Young in Thursday’s meeting were delegation Vice Chair Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties), Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick), Del. Carol Krimm (D-District 3A), Del. Ken Kerr (D-District 3B) and Del. Jesse Pippy (R-District 4). Absent from the meeting were Del. Barrie Ciliberti (R-District 4) and Del. Dan Cox (R-District 4).
The delegation will convene again Dec. 4 to, among other things, discuss the county’s priorities and select a new chair, Lewis Young said in an interview.
McKay’s proposal is part of legislative recommendations for the General Assembly that Gardner and members of the County Council presented to the delegation Thursday. The package comprises priorities from Gardner, the council and community leaders and organizations.
Among the County Council’s other proposals are:
- A recommendation from Councilman Jerry Donald (D) for the county to support legislation that may clear up confusion about the constant yield tax rate. If the rate remains unchanged, and it’s determined that a property’s value has increased, the county’s tax bill also jumps. State law requires the county to call this a tax increase, despite the rate not changing, according to county documents. This proposal would give county officials the authority to change the wording.
- A request from Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) for the county to support legislation containing efforts to combat climate change similar to those in the Climate Solutions Now Act, sections of which passed during the 2021 session but the bulk of which may return to Annapolis in some form during the upcoming session. Among the act’s provisions was changing the state’s approach to reducing statewide greenhouse gas emissions.
Gardner’s proposals include:
- A plan to keep the state’s program to preserve existing forest — known as forest banking — in place until 2024. Forest banking has preserved more than 2,500 acres in the county, Gardner said in October, though the program was halted last year, leaving some property owners unable to finalize their conservation plans.
- Legislation to allow property owners ages 65 and older, or those with physical or developmental disabilities, to designate a third party to receive duplicates of their property tax bills and any notices of unpaid taxes. Supporters hope this would ensure vulnerable homeowners don’t forget to pay their bills.
- Directing to Heritage Frederick a portion of fees from marriage ceremonies performed by the county’s Circuit Court clerk. The heritage society keeps some marriage records, and directing part of the $25 ceremony fee would support the organization in doing so.
- Returning to cemeteries the ownership of burial lots that have been unused or vacant for 50 or more years.
- Support for authorizing the town of Mount Airy to work with building owners to address vacant, abandoned or vandalized properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.