Two TransIT Services of Frederick County drivers are eligible for a statewide award after being named as their system's drivers of the year.
Ricardo Hernandez is the 2021 Fixed Route Driver of the Year, while Brian Blumenauer is the Paratransit Driver of the Year.
Drivers must be full-time employees and get nominated based on their driving records, attendance and customer service skills, according to a news release from the transit system.
The winners are selected through a ballot system by other employees.
Hernandez was recognized by his colleagues for his knowledge and helpfulness at a variety of tasks, as well as for his politeness and ability to handle multiple tasks.
Blumenauer was recognized for being willing to help out colleagues and customers and for his flexibility.
He was also named Paratransit Driver of the Year in 2019.
His colleagues reported that he's highly regarded by his passengers, and willing to work long hours to make sure service needs are met.
Both drivers will receive a plaque for being named as drivers of the year. They'll also be recognized on a bus advertisement for a year and are nominated for the Transportation Association of Maryland's driver of the year award later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.