Frederick County has updated its website to improve navigation and streamline popular services, the county said Tuesday.
The updates are most evident in the new, cool blue border that frames the website and a calendar posted on the main page that displays upcoming county events.
Other additions to the website include a Google Translate option, a chat box that answers common questions, and links to the county's constituent services app, FCG FixIt, for asking additional questions or sending comments.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said the update reflects recommendations from her transition team to make the website easier to use.
"Thousands of people use the site each day, and this redesign should make it easier for them to find the information they need," Fitzwater said in a statement. "The Transition Team recommended an overhaul of the site to be more constituent-focused, and that is exactly what we’ve done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.