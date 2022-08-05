Frederick County logo

A Frederick County department director accused of vandalizing his then-subordinate's car while it sat in a downtown Frederick parking garage has been criminally charged with a misdemeanor.

Gary Hessong, director of the county’s Department of Permits and Inspections, was caught on video behind his former employee’s truck at the same time the vehicle is thought to have been damaged, according to a Frederick Police Department report.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(5) comments

Burgessdr

Did I read right. The guy didn't pay up, so now it's a criminal matter. Dimwit

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

I’m Glad to hear charges have been filed.

It’s saddening that a grown man has not “made things right”. When you do something or someone wrong you put your big boy pants on and you make things right.

The act of scratching the truck. There was more to just scratching. As the FNP reports, Ensor had to rent a vehicle while the truck was in the shop. He had to buy insurance for his rental. Along with other costs. If you want a fence replaced, there is more to replacing the fence, you may have to get the property corners marked. There is usually more to things than most realize.

Hessong has criminal charges against him. He is a public servant. He is accused of a crime involving county matters. His job is one that entails public trust. He must be terminated. Is there anyone who disagrees with me?

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

Jan, I know you are aware of the term "hostile work environment." Anything short of termination of this director shows he is a true PBJ (Personal Buddy of Jan).

Report Add Reply
1MorePoint
1MorePoint

No it doesn't. Decisions about how to discipline public employees are complicated. In this case the decision was probably made by Horn, the boss of Hessong, with input from legal and HR about how previous, similar cases were handled. Remember, this was off-duty misconduct. If it were up to me I would have fired his butt. But reasonable people can disagree. No reason to try to drag Jan into this. She has done a great job for eight years and deserves our thanks. Whether you voted for her or not.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Similar cases??

You mean county employees have a culture of vandalizing their co-workers motor vehicles?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription