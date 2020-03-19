Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and staff are optimistic about most of the county's revenue projections for the budget for fiscal 2021 — which starts July 1 — but added that much uncertainty lies in the weeks and months ahead.
Gardner said she and staff have been holding conference calls with division heads and staff this week, and are keeping a close eye on revenue, specifically income tax revenue.
As of Thursday, Gardner said he and county officials don't intend to dip into reserves to help pay for the operating budget.
"We have seen pretty healthy revenues through the current fiscal year," she said. "We have restored the reserves since the [Great Recession], so we do have them if we need them."
Per the county charter, Gardner must introduce a budget by April 15, and the County Council has until the end of May to make any changes and adopt the budget.
Council members can only subtract from line items in the budget, except for education, per the charter.
Gardner noted she has monitored the state of the stock market, along with the shutting down of small businesses. But there's a lot of uncertainty about revenue projections in the coming weeks, she added.
Gardner, Budget Director Kelly Weaver and Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said they are keeping an eye on income tax revenue in the coming months, as that could affect the fiscal 2021 budget. They expect property tax to be relatively stable in the short term.
"We've always budgeted conservatively, so we do have some cushion in there," Weaver said. "I'm being hopeful right now, but we're looking at everything. ... Because this has been a week now, two weeks that the governor has started shutting things down now."
Weaver said she and staff are monitoring two pieces of income tax: wage earnings and the capital gains tax.
"Obviously, both of them are being hit right now with businesses laying off people and ... more people not having the income coming in," Weaver said. "And then we're concerned about the stock market and the impact it would have on the capital gains tax, which is a large piece of what we get from income tax."
She added the third-largest revenue source for the county, as a percentage, is a tax collected through real estate transactions such as deed transfers and home refinancing, known as the recordation tax.
"If people don't have money coming in or are uncertain about the market and the economy, they might not go out and buy that house, or they may not refinance," Weaver said.
Outside of revenue projections, Gardner will host her second budget hearing via her Facebook page on Facebook Live, in order to comply with CDC guidelines and Gov. Larry Hogan's orders to limit social interaction to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Gardner added residents can submit requests/questions concerning the county operating and capital budgets via email at countyexecutive@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-1622.
The budget hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Winchester Hall. Gardner said they will broadcast the hearing in the third-floor hearing room and the media and some staff will be allowed, observing social distancing.
