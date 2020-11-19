The coronavirus pandemic was the dominant theme in County Executive Jan Gardner's (D) State of the County Address Thursday, a more than 30-minute speech touching topics from public safety to county schools to agriculture and several others.
The address centered around the word HOPE—which Gardner said stood for health, opportunities, prosperity and equity. Gardner thanked several people on the front lines of the pandemic, from health care workers to first responders to others. She noted three firefighter recruit classes graduated in 2020, including Recruit Class 28, the most recent class.
"When these recruits applied for a job year ago, no one had heard of COVID-19," Gardner said. "Now, it's part of everything they do."
The county executive also highlighted school construction projects that will start or finish in the next few years: Blue Heron Elementary School, Urbana Elementary School, an addition to Oakdale Middle School, Rock Creek School and Brunswick Elementary School were among those projects.
She added that "catch-up work" will be a big part of students returning to schools, whenever that is.
"We look forward to returning to in-person instruction and to the benefits of our children being able to play together and learn together," Gardner said. "Socialization is certainly important to childhood development."
Even as county leaders across the state wait for what they view as a much-needed second round of coronavirus relief funding, Gardner said the first round—more than $45 million from the CARES Act—has been helpful, especially in purchasing personal protective equipment.
She also noted that in the past year, 30 businesses—new and existing—have added 1,200 jobs as part of more diversified economy.
Gardner also mentioned efforts she has taken to assist the agricultural community—Frederick County has well more than 180,000 acres of farmland. Those efforts include raising the recordation tax—a one-time tax charged for real estate transactions like deed transfers—from $6 to $7 of every $500 of consideration, along with programs for agriculture diversification and rural historic preservation grants.
"In combination, these initiatives will leave a lasting legacy of agriculture, and our rich history to future generations may be the most significant legacy of this administration," Gardner said.
There are still challenges ahead, Gardner acknowledged—including issues about racial equity. She noted the March for Justice in June and the numerous community meetings she's had about those issues this year, along with hiring Michael Hughes, the county's chief equity and inclusion officer.
Gardner admitted she doesn't have all the answers, but said she's looking forward to creating meaningful change.
"This demand for racial equity and social justice change has to be met with action ... the time is now to bring people together to do the hard work to advance meaningful solutions," Gardner said.
