Frederick County officials announced new software Thursday which aims to make it easier for residents to navigate the county’s operating and capital budgets.
The system, called OpenBook, allows residents to see a breakdown of both county expenses and revenues for the fiscal year 2021 budget, which began July 1. There are various graph and chart options to visualize categories and items, and maps to help visualize where certain capital projects are happening, from schools to bridges to parks and more.
Users can navigate to a portion of the software to examine all park projects in the county and click on them to find information on how much the project costs and the timeline for completion.
For instance, users could find information for a park project such as phase 2 of Othello Regional Park, which is set to start in July 2023 and end July 2026. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed Sept. 4 and the county is planning a virtual opening, said Communications Director Vivian Laxton. The second phase of the project costs $9.8 million, according to the budget summary on the new budget portal, which also includes a map of where the park is located.
County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday that the County Council had a chance to use a rough version of the software during this year’s budget process. Then, the software was refined for the general public.
“People will often ask about a particular department, and we send them to the online webpage, but they have to look at a bunch of numbers, and they have to know what those numbers mean,” Gardner said. “And this helps to give them a little greater oversight and understanding of what’s in the budget, and where their money is going.”
County Budget Director Kelly Weaver said the new software also provides a look at the “account level” in county divisions, which equates to specific expenses like fleet fuel, office supplies, copying and other line items: the most detailed level of accounting the county budget staff goes down to, outside of invoices for each department and division.
“It does go down to the account level, which is not presented in the budget book, which is already 700 pages,” Weaver said. “If we started printing account level detail, I couldn’t imagine that size.”
