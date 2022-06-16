Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday announced that seven properties will receive a total of $299,330 as part of the county’s Rural Historic Preservation Grants program.
“By protecting our historic and cultural resources, future generations will understand what makes our rural communities distinct and special,” Gardner said in a press release Thursday.
The county awarded grants to the following properties:
- Buckeystown African American School: $45,135 to replace the existing roof, replace gutters, repair porch railing, steps, window trim and paint
- Dr. James Long House on Doctor Baxter Road in Frederick: $37,500 to repair stone walls and stairs around the property
- Elisha Beall Property, also known as Boxwood, on Urbana Pike: $50,000 to rebuild the stone pillars and walls that mark the entry to the property
- Hamilton Willard Shafer Farm on Gapland Road in Burkittsville: $49,975 to repair or replace 24 of the 1820s farmhouse’s 33 windows, and shutters
- Jacob Smith Tavern on Old National Pike in Braddock Heights: $39,720 to replace the existing cedar shake roof with hand-split cedar shakes
- Methodist Episcopal Church of Petersville on Jefferson Pike: $27,000 to replace the mismatched roofs over five separate parts of the property with a more consistent style of roofing
- Samuel Fleming House, also known as Tuscany, on Autumn Leaf Lane in Frederick: $50,000 to replace the roof, repair the wrap-around porch and demolish a 1980s sunroom.
— Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
