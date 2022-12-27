Frederick County executive's staff

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Friday posted on Facebook a photo of new and returning employees who will work in her administration. From left: Michael Hughes, Athena Edsall, Victoria Venable (with her service dog John), Ysela Bravo, Sandra Roque Sanchez, Kelly Cambrel, Lori Depies, Fitzwater, Pat Murray, Joy Schaefer, Rick Harcum, Kathan McCarthy, Vivian Laxton, Lakisha Wade and Chelsea Kadish.

 Photo courtesy of Frederick County government

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s staff includes four newcomers and several members who worked for her predecessor, former County Executive Jan Gardner.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Fitzwater, D, wrote: “I am so excited to work with these folks as we continue to build a Frederick County where everyone can live, work, and thrive.”

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Nice group shot -- almost everyone is smiling.

Not sure about John... [cool]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription