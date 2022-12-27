Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s staff includes four newcomers and several members who worked for her predecessor, former County Executive Jan Gardner.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Fitzwater, D, wrote: “I am so excited to work with these folks as we continue to build a Frederick County where everyone can live, work, and thrive.”
Among the newcomers to the Frederick County executive’s office is Chelsea Kadish, who began on Dec. 5 as Fitzwater’s chief of staff. Her salary is $140,000, Communications Director Vivian Laxton wrote in an email.
In 2021, the Frederick County Council voted 6-1 to bump the county executive’s pay. Fitzwater was one of the six council members to vote in favor.
Kadish used to work as the chief of staff for Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young, a Democrat who since 2015 has represented Frederick County as a state delegate. Kadish also served on the Frederick County Commission for Women, which advises the county government on issues affecting women and families, according to the county’s website.
Kadish practiced law for five years, most recently as an attorney for Cordell and Cordell, a domestic litigation firm with an office in Frederick. Before that, she was a law clerk for the Frederick County Circuit Court.
Another new face in Winchester Hall is Pat Murray, who started on Dec. 5 in his role as a senior advisor to Fitzwater. Murray, whose salary is $180,000, also works as a senior adjunct lecturer in the Political Science Department at McDaniel College in Westminster.
Murray was the chief of staff for the late Maryland state Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and he was an aide to the late House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch.
Most recently, Murray was the chief of staff for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.
Ysela Bravo, who this year ran unsuccessfully for the Frederick County Board of Education, began on Dec. 19 as a community liaison for the county executive’s office.
Bravo was one of four candidates on the Students First slate, which the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees endorsed. She was the only member of the slate not elected to one of the four open school board seats.
The fourth spot went to a member of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, a conservative group that sought to challenge how the school system teaches students about subjects such as racism, sexuality and health.
Bravo, whose salary is $82,000, has worked for more than a decade in human resources, including most recently as the human resources manager for the Asian American Center of Frederick.
Victoria Venable, who is scheduled to begin in January as Fitzwater’s legislative director, was the Maryland director for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network before joining the county government.
Venable, who will make $100,000, used to work as the legislative director for state Sen.-elect Ben Brooks, a Democrat who since 2015 has represented Baltimore County in the House of Delegates.
Here is a list of Fitzwater’s staff members who also worked under Gardner, including when they began working for the county government and their current salaries:
- Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum (began 2016; $221,997 salary).
- Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies (2003; $221,953).
- Communications Director Vivian Laxton (2015; $131,266).
- Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Michael Hughes (2020; $104,747).
- Administrative Officer Joyce Grossnickle (1984; $104,717).
- Government Affairs Director Joy Schaefer (2019; $101,749).
- Special Assistant Athena Edsall (2013; $81,998).
- Kathan McCarthy, in charge of constituent services (2020; $79,387).
- Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Lakisha Wade (May 2022; $67,641).
- Public Affairs Specialist-Bilingual Sandra Roque Sanchez (2019; $56,634).
- Public Affairs Specialist Kelly Cambrel (2020; $55,866).
(1) comment
Nice group shot -- almost everyone is smiling.
Not sure about John... [cool]
