The governor's office announced roughly $10 million in grants earlier this month to help school districts around the state expand broadband access for students, but Frederick County was not on the list.
County officials said that's likely because they had already purchased $2 million worth of Chromebooks, which were distributed at multiple schools earlier this year.
County Executive Jan Gardner said the money was allocated at the end of the fiscal year 2020 budget process. Daryl Boffman, executive director of Public Affairs for Frederick County Public Schools, said the county purchased the Chromebooks on behalf of FCPS.
Outside of the Chromebooks, Gardner and Tom Dixon, the county's chief information officer, said the county is also in the process of finalizing a feasibility study with CTC Technology and Energy from Montgomery County in the coming weeks. That study will show where rural broadband connectivity issues exist in the county, and potential ways to address them.
Boffman said FCPS, Frederick County government and leaders from the Frederick Police Department, Frederick Community College and other groups "routinely discuss collaborative methods of improving the technology infrastructure and resources in Frederick County."
Gardner said no matter what the solution may look like, expanding broadband is something the private sector does, not local governments. Congress is also working through proposed legislation that would address rural broadband issues nationwide, a topic highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I really think for rural broadband to be fully implemented, we’re going to have to have the federal government do something like they did with rural electrification back in the [1920s], where they literally mandated it to be provided everywhere, and they set up these authorities to do that," Gardner said.
According to the National Museum of American History, only 10 percent of rural America was electrified in 1932, and about half of those people had to buy their own country-home power plants.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt worked with Congress to establish the Rural Electrification Administration (REA) in the 1930s. The REA then made loans to electric cooperatives in rural areas, which were repaid over a 30-year period.
Rural citizens banded together to form those cooperatives, and provided the labor to build the electric systems, according to an article penned by Harold D. Wallace Jr., one of the museum's curators.
Gardner and Dixon said the CTC study should provide more information on what is needed, in the coming weeks. But they added that the county won't be the one to build the infrastructure.
"It’s always been of interest to people, but I do want to recognize that government will be facilitating it, we’re not going to be the internet providers," Gardner said.
